Horizon Bancorp : Bank Provides Financial Education Workshop to High School Students

06/07/2021
Michigan City, IN - Horizon Bank has partnered with the Michigan City High School to provide a 'Making Your Dreams Come True' financial literacy workshop to students.

This valuable financial education course is a six-week workshop that includes an overview of the banking world, money-saving tips, financial planning and a business creation project at the end. Students also get to meet Horizon Bank Advisors from several departments of the bank who give overviews of day-to-day operations in their respective departments. Departments represented were Consumer, Commercial and Mortgage Lending, Finance, Marketing and Operations.

The class was divided into groups and the students were tasked with creating their own mock businesses. At the end of the six weeks, all businesses were presented and the winning group was awarded a special prize. This year's First Place Winners were: Jeremiah Allen, Jalil Watkins, Camron Tyskie and Jaden Hart; Second Place Winners were: Kamar Scully, Dion Smith and Emily Reyes; Third Place Winners were: Karis Bean, Jai Tucker, Derrick Coleman and Kyle Cogdill; and the Heart of Gold Distinguish Presenter Award went to Sage Middleton.

'We pride ourselves on consistently providing financial education in the communities we serve. At MCHS, the students are always eager and engaged in the activities and display great passion. We love to see the creativity of the finished projects,' said Lewis Scott, Vice President, Senior, and Community Development Officer. 'We are pleased to provide these deserving students an opportunity to learn more about the banking world and gain immeasurable learning tools for their future,' continued Scott.

About Horizon Bank

Horizon Bancorp is a locally owned, independent, commercial bank holding company serving Indiana and Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary Horizon Bank. Horizon also offers mortgage-banking services throughout the Midwest. Horizon Bancorp may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

# # #

Contact: Amy Phares
Public Relations Manager
Phone: (219) 874-9208
Fax: (219) 873-2628

Disclaimer

Horizon Bancorp published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 20:46:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 232 M - -
Net income 2021 77,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 2,78%
Capitalization 807 M 807 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 788
Free-Float 89,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Craig M. Dwight Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James D. Neff President
Mark E. Secor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter L. Pairitz Independent Director
Spero W. Valavanis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORIZON BANCORP, INC.15.76%807
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.98%503 835
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION42.76%370 794
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.20%274 362
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.29.69%227 040
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%203 315