Horizon Bancorp : Bank Provides Financial Education Workshop to High School Students

Michigan City, IN - Horizon Bank has partnered with the Michigan City High School to provide a 'Making Your Dreams Come True' financial literacy workshop to students.

This valuable financial education course is a six-week workshop that includes an overview of the banking world, money-saving tips, financial planning and a business creation project at the end. Students also get to meet Horizon Bank Advisors from several departments of the bank who give overviews of day-to-day operations in their respective departments. Departments represented were Consumer, Commercial and Mortgage Lending, Finance, Marketing and Operations.

The class was divided into groups and the students were tasked with creating their own mock businesses. At the end of the six weeks, all businesses were presented and the winning group was awarded a special prize. This year's First Place Winners were: Jeremiah Allen, Jalil Watkins, Camron Tyskie and Jaden Hart; Second Place Winners were: Kamar Scully, Dion Smith and Emily Reyes; Third Place Winners were: Karis Bean, Jai Tucker, Derrick Coleman and Kyle Cogdill; and the Heart of Gold Distinguish Presenter Award went to Sage Middleton.

'We pride ourselves on consistently providing financial education in the communities we serve. At MCHS, the students are always eager and engaged in the activities and display great passion. We love to see the creativity of the finished projects,' said Lewis Scott, Vice President, Senior, and Community Development Officer. 'We are pleased to provide these deserving students an opportunity to learn more about the banking world and gain immeasurable learning tools for their future,' continued Scott.

About Horizon Bank

Horizon Bancorp is a locally owned, independent, commercial bank holding company serving Indiana and Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary Horizon Bank. Horizon also offers mortgage-banking services throughout the Midwest. Horizon Bancorp may be reached online at www.horizonbank.com. Its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol HBNC.

