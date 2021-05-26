Log in
    HBNC   US4404071049

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

(HBNC)
Horizon Bancorp : HBNC 2021 Investor Presentation

05/26/2021 | 09:23am EDT
Extension of Low-Cost Deposit Franchise with

Acquisition of 14 Michigan Branches

I N V E S T O R P R E S E N TAT I O N | M AY 2 0 2 1

E X C E P T I O N A L S E R V I C E

S E N S I B L E A D V I C E ®

Important Information

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon. For these statements, Horizon claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in these presentation materials should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Horizon's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in its most recent annual and quarterly reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and the following: the possibility that the transaction does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all; the risk that the benefits from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic changes in general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Horizon currently and intends to operate; the ability to promptly and effectively integrate the acquired branches into the business of Horizon Bank; the reaction of the companies' customers, employees and counterparties to the transaction; and the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Non-GAAP Measures

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are presented herein. Horizon believes they are useful to investors and provide a greater understanding of Horizon's business without giving effect to non-recurring costs and non-core items. For each non-GAAP financial measure, we have presented comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to those GAAP measures in the Appendix to this presentation.

E X C E P T I O N A L S E R V I C E

S E N S I B L E A D V I C E ®

2

Branch Acquisition Summary

14 branches, ~$976M of deposits and ~$278M of loans

Attractive Pricing

1.75% premium on deposits with 14 TCF National Bank branches in Michigan

Low-Cost Core Deposits

0.08% average cost of deposits, expected to further reduce HBNC's total deposit cost, which was an average of 0.21% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a peer median of 0.27%*

Low-Cost Operations

Low operating cost of 14 branches should reduce HBNC's already low efficiency ratio of 57.03% and annualized OpEx-to-average-assets ratio of 2.20%

Performing Loans

Acquiring mortgage, consumer and small business loans at a 3.5% discount

Highly Accretive

Expected to exceed 17% accretion to 2022 EPS

Modest TBV Dilution

TBV dilution of 5.0% with an earnback of approximately two years

Strong IRR

Exceeds HBNC hurdle rates including approximately 21% internal rate of return

Very productive deployment of excess holding-company capital and $60.0 million of cash

Deploying Capital

down-streamed to the bank, with no external capital raise required for this transaction

Complementary Markets

Adds mass and scale in Midland and provides entry to other attractive markets in the

northern and central regions of Michigan's lower peninsula

Proven Integrator

Michigan branch transaction will be HBNC's 15th acquisition since '02 and 5th since '17, and

the company continues to evaluate additional M&A opportunities

Closing by the end of 3Q21, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions

Key Assumptions

and adjustments; conservative attrition assumptions given industry-wide surge in deposits

from federal stimulus funding, in addition to normal runoff; and approximately $2M in pre-tax

non-recurringtransaction-related expenses

* HBNC data as of 1Q21. Peer medians for U.S. commercial banks with $3B-$7B in assets, according to most-recent quarter data available from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

E X C E P T I O N A L S E R V I C E

S E N S I B L E A D V I C E ®

3

Logical Market Extension

WISCONSIN

ILLINOIS

Charlevoix

Otsego

14 Branches in 11 Counties

Crawford

Logical extension of Horizon's low-cost core deposit franchise

Wexford

Roscommon

in Michigan to further enhance already low-cost funding

Missaukee

capability to support overall growth

MICHIGAN

Arenac

Arenac County

Newaygo County

Mecosta

Midland

Newaygo

Charlevoix County

Otsego County

Shiawassee

Crawford County

Roscommon County

Current

Mecosta County

Shiawassee County

Footprint

Midland County

Wexford County

Missaukee County

OHIO

Branches to be Acquired

Current

0.08%

>10 years

Footprint

INDIANA

Av. Deposit Cost

Av. Deposit Account Tenure

Familiar and respected local competitor with culture of commitment to longstanding community banking

KENTUCKY

relationships with their neighbors

E X C E P T I O N A L S E R V I C E

S E N S I B L E A D V I C E ®

4 4

Acquiring 14 Branches in 11 Counties

Deal takes Michigan up to 35% of deposits and 45% of loans*

Average Branch Size of $69 Million

Arenac County

Newaygo County

• 220 S. Main Street, Standish

• 211 West Main Street., Fremont

  • 144 W. Huron Road, Au Gres

Otsego County

Charlevoix County

• 521 W. Main Street, Gaylord

  • 1425 Bridge Street, Charlevoix

Roscommon County

Crawford County

• 7409 W. Houghton Lake Drive, Houghton Lake

  • 2500 S I-75 Business Loop, Grayling

Shiawassee County

Mecosta County

• 310 N. Shiawassee Street, Corunna

• 125 N. Michigan Ave., Big Rapids

• 1345 E. M21, Owosso

Midland County

Wexford County

• 2910 Jefferson Ave., Midland

• 1408 N. Mitchell Street, Cadillac

• 302 S. Mitchell Street, Cadillac

Missaukee County

    • 101 N. Roland Street, McBain
  • Pro forma total company deposits and loans based on Michigan balances at HBNC and branches to be acquired on 3/31/2021.

E X C E P T I O N A L S E R V I C E

S E N S I B L E A D V I C E ®

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Horizon Bancorp published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 13:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 224 M - -
Net income 2021 75,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 776 M 776 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,46x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 788
Free-Float 89,3%
Technical analysis trends HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,40 $
Last Close Price 17,65 $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Craig M. Dwight Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James D. Neff President
Mark E. Secor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter L. Pairitz Independent Director
Spero W. Valavanis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORIZON BANCORP, INC.11.29%776
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.27.37%489 941
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.60%359 997
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.20%277 345
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.30.94%226 883
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.28%204 363