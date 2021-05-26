Horizon Bancorp : HBNC 2021 Investor Presentation

I N V E S T O R P R E S E N TAT I O N | M AY 2 0 2 1
E X C E P T I O N A L S E R V I C E
•
S E N S I B L E A D V I C E ®
Important Information
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon. For these statements, Horizon claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in these presentation materials should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.
Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Horizon's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in its most recent annual and quarterly reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and the following: the possibility that the transaction does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all; the risk that the benefits from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic changes in general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Horizon currently and intends to operate; the ability to promptly and effectively integrate the acquired branches into the business of Horizon Bank; the reaction of the companies' customers, employees and counterparties to the transaction; and the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Non-GAAP Measures
Certain non-GAAP financial measures are presented herein. Horizon believes they are useful to investors and provide a greater understanding of Horizon's business without giving effect to non-recurring costs and non-core items. For each non-GAAP financial measure, we have presented comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to those GAAP measures in the Appendix to this presentation.
E X C E P T I O N A L S E R V I C E
•
S E N S I B L E A D V I C E ®
2
Branch Acquisition Summary
14 branches, ~$976M of deposits and ~$278M of loans
Attractive Pricing
1.75% premium on deposits with 14 TCF National Bank branches in Michigan
Low-Cost Core Deposits
0.08% average cost of deposits, expected to further reduce HBNC's total deposit cost, which was an average of 0.21% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a peer median of 0.27%*
Low-Cost Operations
Low operating cost of 14 branches should reduce HBNC's already low efficiency ratio of 57.03% and annualized OpEx-to-average-assets ratio of 2.20%
Performing Loans
Acquiring mortgage, consumer and small business loans at a 3.5% discount
Highly Accretive
Expected to exceed 17% accretion to 2022 EPS
Modest TBV Dilution
TBV dilution of 5.0% with an earnback of approximately two years
Strong IRR
Exceeds HBNC hurdle rates including approximately 21% internal rate of return
Very productive deployment of excess holding-company capital and $60.0 million of cash
Deploying Capital
down-streamed to the bank, with no external capital raise required for this transaction
Complementary Markets
Adds mass and scale in Midland and provides entry to other attractive markets in the
northern and central regions of Michigan's lower peninsula
Proven Integrator
Michigan branch transaction will be HBNC's 15th acquisition since '02 and 5th since '17, and
the company continues to evaluate additional M&A opportunities
Closing by the end of 3Q21, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions
Key Assumptions
and adjustments; conservative attrition assumptions given industry-wide surge in deposits
from federal stimulus funding, in addition to normal runoff; and approximately $2M in pre-tax
non-recurringtransaction-related expenses
* HBNC data as of 1Q21. Peer medians for U.S. commercial banks with $3B-$7B in assets, according to most-recent quarter data available from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
E X C E P T I O N A L S E R V I C E
•
S E N S I B L E A D V I C E ®
3
Logical Market Extension
WISCONSIN
ILLINOIS
Charlevoix
Otsego
14 Branches in 11 Counties
Crawford
Logical extension of Horizon's low-cost core deposit franchise
Wexford
Roscommon
in Michigan to further enhance already low-cost funding
Missaukee
capability to support overall growth
MICHIGAN
Arenac
Arenac County
Newaygo County
Mecosta
Midland
Newaygo
Charlevoix County
Otsego County
Shiawassee
Crawford County
Roscommon County
Current
Mecosta County
Shiawassee County
Footprint
Midland County
Wexford County
Missaukee County
OHIO
Branches to be Acquired
Current
0.08%
>10 years
Footprint
INDIANA
Av. Deposit Cost
Av. Deposit Account Tenure
Familiar and respected local competitor with culture of commitment to longstanding community banking
KENTUCKY
relationships with their neighbors
E X C E P T I O N A L S E R V I C E
•
S E N S I B L E A D V I C E ®
4 4
Acquiring 14 Branches in 11 Counties
Deal takes Michigan up to 35% of deposits and 45% of loans*
Average Branch Size of $69 Million
Arenac County
Newaygo County
• 220 S. Main Street, Standish
• 211 West Main Street., Fremont
144 W. Huron Road, Au Gres
Otsego County
Charlevoix County
• 521 W. Main Street, Gaylord
1425 Bridge Street, Charlevoix
Roscommon County
Crawford County
• 7409 W. Houghton Lake Drive, Houghton Lake
2500 S I-75 Business Loop, Grayling
Shiawassee County
Mecosta County
• 310 N. Shiawassee Street, Corunna
• 125 N. Michigan Ave., Big Rapids
• 1345 E. M21, Owosso
Midland County
Wexford County
• 2910 Jefferson Ave., Midland
• 1408 N. Mitchell Street, Cadillac
• 302 S. Mitchell Street, Cadillac
Missaukee County
101 N. Roland Street, McBain
Pro forma total company deposits and loans based on Michigan balances at HBNC and branches to be acquired on 3/31/2021.
E X C E P T I O N A L S E R V I C E
•
S E N S I B L E A D V I C E ®
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.