    HBNC   US4404071049

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

(HBNC)
  Report
Horizon Bancorp : Neff Named Leader in Banking Excellence

07/06/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
James D. Neff, president of Horizon Bank, Michigan City, and Horizon Bancorp, is being honored by the Indiana Bankers Association with the IBA Leaders in Banking Excellence award, to be presented on Aug. 16 at the IBA Annual Convention in French Lick. This award celebrates exceptional leaders who have positively impacted Indiana banks and communities. Six other members of the Indiana banking community are being inducted into the class of 2021 leaders.

At the upcoming awards event, Indiana dignitaries will be making presentations, and award recipients will have the opportunity to offer comments. Each honoree will be presented with an ebony plaque etched with a portrait and biography. Identical crystal plaques will be on permanent display at the IBA offices in Indianapolis.

The Leaders in Banking Excellence awards are the Association's highest honor. For more information about the awards, visit indiana.bank/leaders-banking-excellence.

Biography:

James D. Neff has been serving as president of Horizon Bank, Michigan City, and Horizon Bancorp since 2018. He joined the bank in 1999 after prior service with First of America Bank, La Porte, where he began his career in 1978. Among other accomplishments, Neff has overseen the completion of 14 bank mergers and acquisitions. He is a member of the Purdue University Northwest Sinai Forum Advisory Board and the Michigan City Rotary Club; past president and campaign chairman of the Greater La Porte County United Way; and past associate member of the La Porte County Board of Realtors, La Porte County Home Builders Association and the Michigan City Community Development Corp. Neff has volunteered as a Salvation Army bell ringer for more than 25 years. He is a graduate of Purdue University North Central and the Leadership La Porte County program.

Congratulations to the 2021 class of IBA Leaders in Banking Excellence:

David B. Becker, First Internet Bank of Indiana, Fishers

Richard E. Belcher, First Federal Savings Bank, Rochester

Mark S. Fogt, Garrett State Bank

David M. Geis, Jackson County Bank, Seymour

James D. Neff, Horizon Bank, Michigan City

Michael C. Rechin, First Merchants Bank, Muncie

C. Michael Stegall, Community First Bank of Indiana, Kokomo

###

The Indiana Bankers Association supports Indiana banking through issues advocacy, professional education, and products and services that enhance financial institutions' ability to help build better communities.

Indiana Bankers Association
8425 Woodfield Crossing Blvd., Suite 155E, Indianapolis, IN 46240-7321
Indiana.bank / @indianabankers

Disclaimer

Horizon Bancorp published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 17:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
