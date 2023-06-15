Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBNC   US4404071049

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

(HBNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) Investors of Class Action and Last Days to Actively Participate

06/15/2023 | 11:03am EDT
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HBNC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Horizon securities between March 9, 2022 and March 10, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/hbnc.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient internal accounting controls relating to its classification of certain loan balances and securities; (ii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, throughout 2022 the Company issued quarterly financial statements containing errors that would require subsequent revision; (iii) restatement of the foregoing financial statements would hinder the Company's ability to timely file its annual report for 2022; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/hbnc or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Horizon you have until June 19, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 226 M - -
Net income 2023 68,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,88x
Yield 2023 6,04%
Capitalization 476 M 476 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 888
Free-Float 88,9%
Technical analysis trends HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,80 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas M. Prame President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark E. Secor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Craig M. Dwight Chairman
Peter L. Pairitz Independent Director
Spero W. Valavanis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORIZON BANCORP, INC.-28.38%476
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.91%413 475
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.08%232 062
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%229 687
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%162 315
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.91%157 894
