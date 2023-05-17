Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HBNC   US4404071049

HORIZON BANCORP, INC.

(HBNC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-16 pm EDT
8.100 USD   -0.61%
05:46aThe Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders Of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of June 20, 2023 - (nasdaq : Hbnc)
PR
05/16HBNC Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
05/16Hbnc Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 20, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Shareholders
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 20, 2023 - (NASDAQ: HBNC)

05/17/2023 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Horizon Bancorp, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of HBNC during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:
https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/horizon-loss-submission-form/?id=39481&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: March 9, 2022 to March 10, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (i) the Company maintained deficient internal accounting controls relating to its classification of certain loan balances and securities; (ii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, throughout 2022 the Company issued quarterly financial statements containing errors that would require subsequent revision; (iii) restatement of the foregoing financial statements would hinder the Company's ability to timely file its annual report for 2022; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: June 20, 2023 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/horizon-loss-submission-form/?id=39481&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of HBNC during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is June 20, 2023. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (646) 453-8903

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-the-gross-law-firm-notifies-shareholders-of-horizon-bancorp-inc-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-june-20-2023--nasdaq-hbnc-301826806.html

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
05:46aThe Gross Law Firm Notifies Sharehol : Hbnc)
PR
05/16HBNC Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit
PR
05/16Hbnc Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 20, 2023 in th..
PR
05/15Class Action Alert : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Horizon Investors of a Lead Pl..
PR
05/13Horizon Deadline Alert : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Inve..
PR
05/12ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Investors with L..
PR
05/12HBNC Jakubowitz Law Reminds Horizon Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 2..
PR
05/11Hbnc Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Investors of a Class ..
PR
05/10ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Investors with L..
BU
05/10Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Horizon Banc..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HORIZON BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer