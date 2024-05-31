Horizon is a growth company focused on copper mining projects. In 2023, the Company had an indirect 30% interest in the copper-gold Hod Maden project, exposure to the Hugo North and Heruga deposits at the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine through an indirect 24% equity ownership in Entrée Resources Ltd., and acquired a 1.66% net profits interest on the Antamina copper mine (the "Antamina NPI"). Horizon's only interest in an income-generating property in 2023 was through the Antamina NPI. The Antamina copper mine is held on a property that is developed and operated by an independent mining company, and as such Horizon has no control over on-site operations. The payor of the Antamina NPI is considered Horizon's direct supplier, and both the operator of the mine and suppliers to the operating mining company, which can include the third-party trader, smelter, and/or refinery, as well as suppliers of goods and services to the mining partners are considered indirect suppliers.

Pursuant to the Company's acquisition of the Antamina NPI, Horizon entered into a silver purchase agreement whereby the Company is required to sell and deliver refined silver in the amount of 1.66% of the produced silver from the Antamina property to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Horizon purchases silver from an independent intermediary and sells these ounces to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. for 2.5% of the London Bullion Market Association quoted price of silver for each ounce of silver delivered. The intermediary that Horizon purchases the silver from is a direct supplier for Horizon and has a code on Sustainability and Responsible Sourcing of materials related to modern slavery, labour practices and human rights.

Horizon's direct suppliers are the focus of the due diligence activities performed by the Company.

POLICIES AND DUE DILIGENCE PROCESSES IN RELATION TO FORCED LABOUR AND CHILD LABOUR

01 Due Diligence Process

Horizon does not operate mining projects directly and does not exercise control over on-site operations. Therefore, the key period for assessing and identifying risks, including labour- related risks, is prior to making an investment with mining partners. Accordingly, there is a due diligence process for potential operating partners.

Horizon's management team applies a multi-disciplinary approach when completing a due diligence review. In addition to relying on management's expertise, Horizon leverages the over- sight and involvement of the Board of Directors to evaluate risks specific to a mining operation and the plans adopted by the operator to manage such risks. These risks include but are not limited to: the impacts of mining, operations and related activities on surrounding communi- ties, including women, children, employees and migrant workers; an operator's ethical track record and history of corruption; the reputation of the operator, locally and internationally; workplace standards, protections and policies; and the commitments by, and track record of, the operator with respect to fundamental freedoms of individuals (including relating to freedom of association, non-discrimination and equal opportunity, and freedom from forced labour, human trafficking, and child labour).

If forced labour or child labour are identified in the Company's due diligence process, this would result in the Company's decision not to proceed with an opportunity.

