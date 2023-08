Horizon Foods SJSC is a Saudi Arabia -based livestock, chilled and frozen meat exporter. The Company is engaged in the production, manufacturing, processing, cutting, packaging, and shaping of meat and poultry, and its main activity is in the manufacture of shawarma molds. The Company's facilities include farm, barns, abattoirs, and Supply Chain and Information technology (IT) Control. The Company operates branches in Dammam and Al Hufuf.