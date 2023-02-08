Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Horizon Global Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HZN   US44052W1045

HORIZON GLOBAL CORPORATION

(HZN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-07 pm EST
1.760 USD    0.00%
08:08aFirst Brands Group Completes Acquisition of Horizon Global Corporation
BU
02/07First Brands Group and Horizon Global Corporation Announce Expiration of Tender Offer
BU
02/07Horizon Global Corporation(NYSE:HZN) dropped from S&P TMI Index
CI
First Brands Group Completes Acquisition of Horizon Global Corporation

02/08/2023 | 08:08am EST
First Brands Group, LLC (“First Brands”) and Horizon Global Corporation (“Horizon Global”) today announced that following the successful completion of First Brands’ tender offer to purchase (a) any and all issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Horizon Global (NYSE: HZN) at a price of $1.75 per share (the “Common Stock Offer Price”), and (b) any and all issued and outstanding shares of Series B preferred stock of Horizon Global at a price equal to the Redemption Price (pursuant to the Certificate of Designations, Preferences and Rights of Series B Preferred Stock of Horizon Global Corporation) per share of Series B preferred stock calculated as of the closing date of the acquisition of Horizon Global (the “Preferred Stock Offer Price”) (the Common Stock Offer Price and the Preferred Stock Offer Price are referred to herein as the “Offer Price”) subject to any required withholding of taxes, net to the seller in cash without interest, First Brands completed the previously announced acquisition of Horizon Global, pursuant to an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of December 30, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005371/en/

All conditions of the offer were satisfied and First Brands completed its acquisition of all issued and outstanding equity securities of Horizon Global for the Offer Price. As a result of the acquisition, Horizon Global became a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Brands and Horizon Global’s common stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 782 M - -
Net income 2021 -31,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 309 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48,8 M 48,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart HORIZON GLOBAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Horizon Global Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIZON GLOBAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John C. Kennedy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jian Zhou Chief Financial Officer
Matthew T. Pollick Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
James F. Sistek Chief Administrative Officer
Ryan Lee Langdon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORIZON GLOBAL CORPORATION352.67%49
DENSO CORPORATION12.52%41 925
APTIV PLC24.46%31 406
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.15.37%18 661
CONTINENTAL AG26.55%15 153
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD2.99%14 924