Horizon Global : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

10/29/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

Horizon Global (NYSE: HZN) announced today that it will host a conference call regarding the Company’s third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be hosted by Horizon Global President and Chief Executive Officer Terry Gohl as well as Chief Financial Officer Dennis Richardville. Participants on the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing (866) 652-5200 and from outside the U.S. at (412) 317-6060. Please use the conference identification number 10147302.

The third quarter 2020 results and supplemental materials, including a presentation in PDF format, will be distributed before the market opens on November 5, 2020 and will be available on the Company’s website at www.horizonglobal.com prior to the start of the call.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and in its entirety through the Horizon Global website. Shareholders, media representatives and others may participate in the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website.

A replay of the call will be available on Horizon Global’s website or by phone by dialing (877) 344-7529 and from outside the U.S. at (412) 317-0088. Please use the conference identification number 10147302. The telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and continue through November 19, 2020.

About Horizon Global

Headquartered in Plymouth, MI, Horizon Global is the #1 designer, manufacturer and distributor of a wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products in North America and Europe. The Company serves OEMs, retailers, dealer networks and the end consumer as the category leader in the automotive, leisure and agricultural market segments. Horizon provides its customers with outstanding products and services that reflect the Company's commitment to market leadership, innovation and operational excellence. The Company’s mission is to utilize forward-thinking technology to develop and deliver best-in-class products for our customers, engage with our employees and realize value creation for our shareholders.

Horizon Global is home to some of the world’s most recognized brands in the towing and trailering industry, including: Draw-Tite, Reese, Westfalia, BULLDOG, Fulton and Tekonsha. Horizon Global has approximately 3,900 employees.

For more information, please visit www.horizonglobal.com.

© Business Wire 2020

