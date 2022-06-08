Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Horizon Global Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HZN   US44052W1045

HORIZON GLOBAL CORPORATION

(HZN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-08 pm EDT
2.230 USD   +0.90%
05:31pHorizon Global and Continental Settle Long-standing Patent Dispute
BU
05/27HORIZON GLOBAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12Horizon Global Files $250 Million Mixed Shelf
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Horizon Global and Continental Settle Long-standing Patent Dispute

06/08/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of branded towing and trailering equipment, today released the following announcement:

Horizon Global Americas Inc., a subsidiary of Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN), and Continental Automotive Systems, Inc. have agreed to amicably resolve their 2-year-old dispute over patent rights to their electronic trailer brake controllers. The specific terms are confidential.

Horizon Global is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products in North America and Europe. The Company is focused on delivering innovation and performance solutions to its customers and global consumers and will continue to pursue available means to protect its intellectual property.

About Horizon Global

Headquartered in Plymouth, MI, Horizon Global is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products in North America and Europe. The Company serves OEMs, retailers, dealer networks and the end consumer as the category leader in the automotive, leisure and agricultural market segments. Horizon provides its customers with outstanding products and services that reflect the Company's commitment to market leadership, innovation and operational excellence. The Company’s mission is to utilize forward-thinking technology to develop and deliver premium products for our customers, engage with our employees and realize value creation for our shareholders.

Horizon Global is home to some of the world’s most recognized brands in the towing and trailering industry, including: Draw-Tite, Reese, Westfalia, BULLDOG, Fulton and Tekonsha. Horizon Global has approximately 3,800 employees.

For more information, please visit www.horizonglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2022
