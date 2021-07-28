Log in
    HZN   US44052W1045

HORIZON GLOBAL CORPORATION

(HZN)
Horizon Global : to Present Virtually and Host Investor Meetings at Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference August 4

07/28/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) announced today that Terry Gohl, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dennis Richardville, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on August 4, 2021. Horizon Global’s presentation is scheduled to be available at 8:00 am ET on August 4th on the Company website and the conference website.

Management’s formal presentation will also be webcast through the conference website and available for approximately 30 days following the conference. The presentation will also be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.horizonglobal.com.

About Horizon Global

Headquartered in Plymouth, MI, Horizon Global is the #1 designer, manufacturer and distributor of a wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products in North America and Europe. The Company serves OEMs, retailers, dealer networks and the end consumer as the category leader in the automotive, leisure and agricultural market segments. Horizon provides its customers with outstanding products and services that reflect the Company's commitment to market leadership, innovation and operational excellence. The Company’s mission is to utilize forward-thinking technology to develop and deliver best in-class products for our customers, engage with our employees and realize value creation for our shareholders.

Horizon Global is home to some of the world’s most recognized brands in the towing and trailering industry, including: Draw-Tite, Reese, Westfalia, BULLDOG, Fulton and Tekonsha. Horizon Global has approximately 4,350 employees.

For more information, please visit www.horizonglobal.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 661 M - -
Net income 2020 -36,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,05x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 239 M 239 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 78,2%
Technical analysis trends HORIZON GLOBAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Terrence G. Gohl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis Edmond Richardville Chief Financial Officer
John C. Kennedy Chairman
Matthew T. Pollick Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Jay Goldbaum Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
