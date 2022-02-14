Log in
    HZN   US44052W1045

HORIZON GLOBAL CORPORATION

(HZN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Product Introduction: Tekonsha® Prodigy iDTM Trailer Brake Controller

02/14/2022 | 08:33am EST
Tekonsha introduces a first-of-its-kind, in-dash trailer brake controller which can easily be linked through Bluetooth® wireless technology and fully programmed using your smart device

Horizon Global Corporation today announced the launch of its Tekonsha Prodigy iD Trailer Brake Controller (Product No. 90920). The Tekonsha Prodigy iD Trailer Brake Controller is the most technologically advanced in the Tekonsha line. In addition to sharing the many great features of other Tekonsha products, the Tekonsha Prodigy iD’s unique design integrates a color LED display right into your vehicle’s dashboard.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220214005146/en/

Tekonsha Prodigy iD Trailer Brake Controller (Photo: Business Wire)

Tekonsha Prodigy iD Trailer Brake Controller (Photo: Business Wire)

What really sets this product apart is that it can easily be linked and fully programmed through the user’s smartphone or other mobile device. Once the user downloads the Tekonsha EDGETM app, it is simple for them to control power output, boost, trailer brake type, and much more. The user can also store settings for multiple trailers, multiple load weights, and multiple drivers. The app and unit are easy to link together using Bluetooth wireless technology. The app offers a quick tutorial that the user can view to learn about their new brake controller and how to use it. The Prodigy iD unit comes packaged with everything needed to install the controller and link to a smart device.

The Tekonsha Prodigy iD electric brake controller powered by EDGE technology puts control in the palm of your hand, so you can focus on the road ahead. With Tekonsha, Life’s a Journey. Stop Often.

For more information, please visit www.tekonsha.com.

View on our YouTube Channel: Tekonsha® Prodigy® iD Trailer Brake Controller | 90920 | Product Overview - YouTube

About Horizon Global

Headquartered in Plymouth, MI, Horizon Global is the #1 designer, manufacturer, and distributor of a wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products in North America and Europe. The Company serves OEMs, retailers, dealer networks, and the end consumer as the category leader in the automotive, leisure, and agricultural market segments. Horizon provides its customers with outstanding products and services that reflect the Company's commitment to market leadership, innovation, and operational excellence. The Company’s mission is to utilize forward-thinking technology to develop and deliver premium products for our customers, engage with our employees, and realize value creation for our shareholders.

Horizon Global is home to some of the world’s most recognized brands in the towing and trailering industry, including: Draw-Tie®, REESE®, Westfalia®, BULLDOG®, Fulton®, and Tekonsha. NYSE: HZN

For more information, please visit www.horizonglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 661 M - -
Net income 2020 -36,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,05x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 139 M 139 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart HORIZON GLOBAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Horizon Global Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIZON GLOBAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Terrence G. Gohl President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis Edmond Richardville Chief Financial Officer
John C. Kennedy Chairman
Matthew T. Pollick Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Jay Goldbaum Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORIZON GLOBAL CORPORATION-35.96%139
DENSO CORPORATION-10.20%56 352
APTIV PLC-18.76%36 249
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.71%22 666
CONTINENTAL AG-3.79%20 434
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-5.64%20 387