Horizon Gold : Outstanding gold intercepts from Gum Creek Diamond Drilling

Horizon completed a total of 18 diamond holes for 2,040.8 metres at twelve prospects throughout the Gum Creek Gold Project during September-October 2021. Seventeen holes were diamond core "tails" extending previously drilled RC pre-collars, whilst one hole was drilled from surface at Kingfisher. All holes were geologically and structurally logged with density measurements completed through all ore zones. The diamond drilling advanced our geological interpretations and significantly enhanced our understanding of the controls on gold mineralisation especially at the Kingston Town, Heron South, Snook, and Specimen Well prospects where little or no previous diamond drilling had been completed. Diamond drilling assay results and geological outcomes for each prospect are summarised below.

Snook

The Snook deposit is located 24km north of the historic Gidgee mill and has previously been mined by open cut methods from the Snook North and Snook South pits. Several significant gold intercepts were returned from initial diamond drilling (2 diamond tails for 192m) targeting high-grade plunging gold shoots beneath both pits including:

25m @ 4.3g/t Au from 151m including 8m @ 11.8g/t Au from 157m (SKRC010D)

8m @ 11.8g/t Au from 157m 26m @ 1.5g/t Au from 180m including 7m @ 2.1g/t Au from 197m (SKRC010D)

7m @ 2.1g/t Au from 197m 36m @ 1.6g/t Au from 133m including 7m @ 3.5g/t Au from 155m (SKRC002D)

The diamond drilling has confirmed the potential for additional significant gold grades and intercept widths at depth beneath the Snook North and South pits, whilst also highlighting the potential for north plunging high grade gold mineralisation at Snook North in addition to the south plunging lodes (Figure 2). Recent geological and structural logging of the diamond core has identified the potential for the north and south plunging lodes to be controlled by the intersection of the anastomosing main shear zone and the steeply east dipping sediment/basalt contact.

Additional drilling is required to test the down plunge extensions of the three high-grade gold shoots at Snook (see Figure 2).

There is no MRE currently estimated for the Snook Prospect area.

Significant historic intercepts (>40 Au gram x metres) from the deposit include:

23m @ 9.0g/t Au from 62m (DWRC166)

12m @ 8.4g/t Au from 76m (DWRC062)

9m @ 8.4g/t Au from 72m (DWRC160)

6m @ 11.3g/t Au from 138m (DWRC295)

10m @ 4.6g/t Au from 84m (DWRC136)

8m @ 5.3g/t Au from 112m (DWRC180)

16m @ 2.6g/t Au from 95m (DWRC292)

(0.2g/t Au lower cut-off, max. 3m internal waste, refer to Figures 2 & 3, Table C and Appendix 1 JORC Table 1 for details)

The above intercepts have been selected to demonstrate the prospectivity of the deposit. These select intercepts are not intended to be representative of all results taken from the deposits and the reader should refer to the figures, Table C and the Appendix 1 JORC Table 1 for details.

