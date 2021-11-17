Horizon Gold : RC Results at Heron South, Snook, Camel Bore and Kingfisher

The Company completed a total of 64 RC holes for 9,842 metres at the Heron South, Snook, Camel Bore and Kingfisher prospects from July to September 2021. The drilling successfully intercepted near surface strike extensions to supergene gold mineralisation to the north and south of previous drilling, with mineralisation remaining open along strike and at depth at all four prospects.

The Company also completed 18 diamond holes for 2,041.8 metres at 12 high priority target areas including Swift, Eagle, Gannett, Heron South, Howards, Kingfisher, Kingston Town, Manikato, Omega, Snook, Specimen Well and Camel Bore prospects from 24 September 2021 to 15 November 2021. The holes were designed to intercept gold mineralisation within fresh rock towards the centre of each prospect in order to provide lithostructural information and help determine the controls on mineralisation. Structural consultants (Model Earth Pty Ltd) have logged the diamond holes and information gained from the logging will assist the planning of future drill programs at each prospect.

Heron South

The Heron South deposit is located 15km south-southeast of the historic Gidgee mill and has previously been mined by open cut methods. The current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Heron South deposit is 1.14Mt @ 2.2g/t Au for 80,000oz (Table A). The recent RC program was designed to confirm and expand previously delineated shallow gold mineralisation. Numerous shallow gold intercepts were returned including 21m @ 1.7g/t Au from 110m including 14m @ 2.1g/t Au from 114m (HERC006) and 11m @ 2.7g/t Au from 149m including 7m @ 4.0g/t Au from 149m (HERC005) from a gap in historic drilling near the centre of the resource, 20m @ 1.7g/t Au from 100m including 3m @ 4.4g/t Au from 112m (HERC004), 10m @ 1.8g/t Au from 82m including 4m @ 3.4g/t Au from 84m (HERC004), and 20m @ 1.6g/t Au from 74m including 9m @ 3.1g/t Au from 78m (HERC001) from strike extensions to the existing resource, and 7m @ 2.7g/t Au from 125m including 3m @ 5.9g/t Au from 128m (HERC017) from an interpreted north plunging high grade gold shoot that remains open to the north (Figure 2, Table B). Additional drilling is required at both shallow and moderate depths along strike to the north and south of the current program.

Gold mineralisation at Heron South is located within shallow flat lying supergene zones, and gently north and south plunging east dipping shear zones containing quartz-carbonate-sulphide veins within sericite altered basalt and dolerite units.

One RC pre-collared diamond hole (HERC007D) was drilled to a depth of 225.1 metres to intercept gold mineralisation towards the centre of the deposit and provide lithostructural information to help determine the controls on mineralisation and assist the planning of future extension drilling (Figure 2). Geological logging recorded moderate to strong sericite alteration, between 5% and 100% quartz veining per metre, and up to 4% pyrite per metre between 169.3 and 185.2 metres downhole. Assays are awaited.

Additional infill and extension resource drilling is warranted, and a new MRE will be completed once the limits of the mineralisation are defined.

