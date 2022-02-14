Horizon Gold : RIU Explorers Conference Investor Presentation
02/14/2022 | 05:47pm EST
ersonal use only
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
RIU Explorers Conference
Esplanade Hotel Fremantle, 15-17 February 2022
au.com.horizongold
IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER
No New Information or Data
This presentation contains references to exploration results and Resource estimates, all of which have been cross onlyreferenced to previous market announcements made by the Company. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any ew information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates
in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
useForward Looking Statements
This presentation may contain certain "forward-looking statements" which may not have been based solely on historical facts, but rather may be based on the Company's current expectations about future events and results. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward looking statements are subject to risks,
uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results ersonalexpressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to metals price
volatility, currency fluctuations, as well as political and operational risks and governmental regulation and judicial outcomes.
2
A COMPELLING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY
+1Moz
+1Moz historical production from the
only
licences through the Gidgee mill
(mining ceased in 2005 @ A$560/oz)
use
48 targets
ersonal
Extensive brownfields and
greenfields exploration targets along
80km of continuous strike
1.36Moz
668km2
Current 18.6Mt @ 2.3g/t Au* Mineral
Dominant tenement holding over
Resource on granted mining leases
most prospective parts of the Gum
Creek Greenstone Belt SE of
Meekatharra
40 mines
Infrastructure
37 historic open pit and 3
Significant existing infrastructure:
underground gold mines all with the
mine camp, tailings dam, air strip,
potential to add gold resources
haul road network and 600Ktpa plant
* Refer to Horizon Gold ASX Announcement dated 12 February 2021 titled "Gum Creek Gold Project Resource Update Addendum" 3
CORPORATE SNAPSHOT
12 MONTH SHARE PRICE
only$0.55 $0.50
use$0.45 $0.40
ersonal$0.35
$0.30
$0.25
ASX code
HRN
Share price (11/02/2022)
$0.435c
Shares on issue
106.7M
Market capitalisation
$46.4M
Cash (31/12/2022)
$1.2M*
Enterprise Value
$45.2M
Major shareholder
ASX:ZER 70.2%
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chairman
Peter Sullivan
Managing Director
Leigh Ryan
Non-Executive Director
Jamie Sullivan
Non-Executive Director
Peter Venn
Non-Executive Director
Dugald Morrison
Company Secretary
Trevor O'Connor
* includes $1.1 million of cash on deposit with 4
Zeta Resources Limited, available on call
GUM CREEK GOLD PROJECT
▪
One flagship project within a highly productive
only
gold mining district
▪
1.1Moz mined between 1987 and 2005
(Arimco, Australian Resources, Abelle, & Legend Mining)
▪
Mining ceased in March 2005 when the gold
use
price was around A$560/oz
▪
Five operating gold processing plants in the
region
▪
Strategy is to build on the current resource and
ersonal
develop a standalone mining operation
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Horizon Gold Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 22:45:36 UTC.