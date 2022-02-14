Log in
Horizon Gold : RIU Explorers Conference Investor Presentation

02/14/2022 | 05:47pm EST


INVESTOR PRESENTATION

RIU Explorers Conference

Esplanade Hotel Fremantle, 15-17 February 2022

au.com.horizongold

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

No New Information or Data

This presentation contains references to exploration results and Resource estimates, all of which have been cross referenced to previous market announcements made by the Company. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the relevant market announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates

in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

useForward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain certain "forward-looking statements" which may not have been based solely on historical facts, but rather may be based on the Company's current expectations about future events and results. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward looking statements are subject to risks,

uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to metals price

volatility, currency fluctuations, as well as political and operational risks and governmental regulation and judicial outcomes.

2

A COMPELLING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

+1Moz

+1Moz historical production from the



licences through the Gidgee mill

(mining ceased in 2005 @ A$560/oz)



48 targets



Extensive brownfields and

greenfields exploration targets along

80km of continuous strike

1.36Moz

668km2

Current 18.6Mt @ 2.3g/t Au* Mineral

Dominant tenement holding over

Resource on granted mining leases

most prospective parts of the Gum

Creek Greenstone Belt SE of

Meekatharra

40 mines

Infrastructure

37 historic open pit and 3

Significant existing infrastructure:

underground gold mines all with the

mine camp, tailings dam, air strip,

potential to add gold resources

haul road network and 600Ktpa plant

* Refer to Horizon Gold ASX Announcement dated 12 February 2021 titled "Gum Creek Gold Project Resource Update Addendum" 3

CORPORATE SNAPSHOT

12 MONTH SHARE PRICE

$0.55 $0.50

$0.45 $0.40

$0.35

$0.30

$0.25

ASX code

HRN

Share price (11/02/2022)

$0.435c

Shares on issue

106.7M

Market capitalisation

$46.4M

Cash (31/12/2022)

$1.2M*

Enterprise Value

$45.2M

Major shareholder

ASX:ZER 70.2%

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chairman

Peter Sullivan

Managing Director

Leigh Ryan

Non-Executive Director

Jamie Sullivan

Non-Executive Director

Peter Venn

Non-Executive Director

Dugald Morrison

Company Secretary

Trevor O'Connor

* includes $1.1 million of cash on deposit with 4

Zeta Resources Limited, available on call

GUM CREEK GOLD PROJECT

One flagship project within a highly productive



gold mining district

1.1Moz mined between 1987 and 2005

(Arimco, Australian Resources, Abelle, & Legend Mining)

Mining ceased in March 2005 when the gold



price was around A$560/oz

Five operating gold processing plants in the

region

Strategy is to build on the current resource and



develop a standalone mining operation

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Horizon Gold Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 22:45:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
