Horizon Minerals : Excellent Drill Results Continue From Golden Ridge

The recent stage 2 Golden Ridge RC program was completed to generate an initial inferred resource on 40m spacings and test extensions to the north of the historic open pit. The Air Core program tested new discovery targets to the south of Golden Ridge.

Project Geology

Gold mineralisation at Golden Ridge is largely associated with the north-south trending, sub vertical quartz-feldspar porphyry located between shales and cherts to the west and ultramafic (talc- carbonate) sequences to the east. Mineralisation is similar to Boorara where gold is observed in flat lying vein arrays and thicker, steeper dipping contact style lodes.

The historic Golden Ridge Gold Mine was first developed from 1901-1927 when 249,356t @ 17.1g/t Au for 139,546oz was mined to an underground depth of 174m. More recent open cut mining from 1998-2004 produced 1.78Mt @ 1.98g/t Au for 113,520oz for a total of 253,000oz Au. The current depleted resource at Golden Ridge is 31,000oz at 1.82g/t 1 with most of the ore beneath the historical pit.

Summary of Results

Earlier this year Horizon Minerals drilled an initial 12 RC holes for 1,587m to test patchy historical mineralisation east of a small open cut ("Golden Ridge North') that was mined by Blue Tiger Pty Ltd during 2017/2018 for 1,444oz Au. This pit appeared to be along strike and to the north of the adjacent Golden Ridge Mine.

Better results from the first program included 1:

3m @ 1.08g/t Au from 94m and 26m @ 1.12g/t Au from 130m (GRRC21010)

9m @ 1.35g/t Au from 50m and 2m @ 1.07g/t Au from 81m (GRRC21009)

3m @ 1.67g/t Au from 47m, 1m @ 1.73g/t Au from 63m, 4m @ 2.01g/t Au from 66, 2m @ 1.68g/t Au from 73m, 1m @ 1.01g/t Au from 79m, 1m @ 1.01g/t Au from 81m, 2m @ 1.17g/t Au from 90m and 5m @ 3.15g/t Au from 142m (GRRC21001)

Subsequent downhole optical and acoustic televiewer imagery of the open holes was mostly unsuccessful with little structure being captured in the ore zones. Diamond core tails have not been drilled due to the lack of available rigs but will be considered in 2022.

Given the improving resource potential, the Company decided to expand the scope of the drilling by extending it a further 400m north and completing infill drilling on 40m spacings.

The stage 2 RC program consisted of an additional 42 holes for 5,308m with results from 11 RC holes still to be received.