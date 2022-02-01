Horizon Minerals : High Grade Drilling Results From Crake And Coote Projects

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Project Geology

The geology at Crake and Coote is similar to the 390,000oz Janet Ivy open pit, located approximately 1,500m to the south, where the structurally controlled gold is hosted in a feldspar porphyry. At the nearby Fort William and Fort Scott open pits, where over 100,000oz have been produced to date, gold is hosted within sheared units of volcanics and clastic sediments.

At Crake, the gold mineralisation strikes NW and dips shallowly to the SW with a poorly developed southern plunge. The gold lodes are generally tabular shaped and 3m to 5m thick but due to thrusting the mineralisation can be stacked to 50m in thickness. High grade zones appear to result from intersecting structures. The Crake and Coote drilling focussed on a mineralised, variably altered pink porphyry with minor amounts of pyrite and magnetite. Higher grades usually coincide with stronger pyrite mineralisation (up to 3% by volume).

Highly successful drilling completed at Crake in 2019 - 2021 enabled the compilation of an independent Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) which currently stands at:

1.4Mt grading 1.46g/t Au for 66,500oz at a 0.8g/t Au lower grade cut-off 1

The latest drilling program focussed on testing extensions to the known mineralisation along strike to the northwest and in between the Crake and Coote deposits.

Results and Discussion

At Crake, 3 RC holes for 358m were drilled in the NW area where the mineralisation remained open. Significant new high-grade mineralisation was discovered including 2:

6m @ 1.61g/t Au from 52m, 2m @ 1.32g/t Au from 62m (BRC21001)

12m @ 2.70g/t Au from 48m (BRC21002)

40m @ 1.58g/t Au from 39m including 2m @ 1.24g/t Au from 39m, 2m @ 1.26g/t Au from 43m, 2m @ 1.26g/t Au from 47m, 2m @ 1.99g/t Au from 53m, 2m @ 2.49g/t Au from 65m, 1m @ 1.85g/t from 70m, 4m @ 9.27g/t Au from 75m , 1m @ 1.08g/t Au from 104m, 4m @ 1.14g/t Au from 110m (BRC21003)

The mineralisation in the NW area sits on the periphery of the resource block model (Figure 2). There is very limited drilling in this area highlighting the potential upside for further resource expansion with additional drilling.

The Coote drilling comprised 8 RC holes for 879m. Significant results were returned from CRC21004 and CRC21007 as shown below2:

5m @ 10.52g/t Au from 12m inc. 1m @ 42.98g/t , 3m @ 1.59g/t Au from 50m, 2m @

1.37g/t Au from 60m, 1m @ 1.18g/t Au from 66m, 2m @ 1.08g/t Au from 88m

(CRC21004)

8m @ 1.19g/t Au from 42m, 1m @ 1.25g/t Au from 56m, 1m @ 1.03g/t Au from 63m, 1m @ 1.18g/t Au from 66m, 2m @ 1.57g/t Au from 74m, 1m @ 1.01g/t Au from 79m, 1m @ 1.01g/t Au from 79m (CRC21007)

All significant results are listed in Table 1 on Page 5.