Horizon Minerals : High Grade Drilling Results From Crake And Coote Projects

NEW HIGH-GRADE EXTENSIONS INTERCEPTED AT THE CRAKE
AND COOTE GOLD PROJECTS
HIGHLIGHTS
Extensional RC drilling program completed at the Crake and Coote gold projects, part of the Binduli project area, 8km west of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the Western Australian goldfields
Program comprised 11 RC holes for 1,237m to a maximum depth of 120m testing strike extensions to the northwest and potential linking lodes between the two deposits
Current Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) for Crake stands at:
1.42Mt at 1.46g/t Au for 66,500oz at a 0.8g/t Au lower cut-off grade with 95% in the Indicated Category 1
New, high-grade mineralisation intercepted beyond the current resource envelope at Crake including2:
6m @ 1.61g/t Au from 52m and 2m @ 1.32g/t Au from 62m(BRC21001)
12m @ 2.70g/t Au from 48m(BRC21002)
40m @ 1.58g/t Au from 39m including 2m @ 1.24g/t Au from 39m, 2m @ 1.26g/t Au from 43m, 2m @ 1.26g/t Au from 47m, 2m @ 1.99g/t Au from 53m, 2m @ 2.49g/t Au from 65m, 1m @ 1.85g/t from 70m, 4m @ 9.27g/t Au from 75m, 1m @ 1.08g/t Au from 104m, 4m @ 1.14g/t Au from 110m (BRC21003)
Results demonstrate continuity along strike and to the west with mineralisation remaining open to the northwest and west toward the Coote deposit
High grade mineralisation intercepted at the Coote prospect with significant results including2:
5m @ 10.52g/t Au from 12m including 1m @ 42.98g/t, 3m @ 1.59g/t Au from 50m,
2m @ 1.37g/t Au from 60m, 1m @ 1.18g/t Au from 66m, 2m @ 1.08g/t Au from 88m
(CRC21004)
8m @ 1.19g/t Au from 42m, 1m @ 1.25g/t Au from 56m, 1m @ 1.03g/t Au from 63m, 1m @ 1.18g/t Au from 66m, 2m @ 1.57g/t Au from 74m, 1m @ 1.01g/t Au from 79m, 1m @ 1.01g/t Au from 79m(CRC21007)
Updated MRE for Crake and a maiden MRE for Coote expected in the June Quarter 2022 with further extensional and infill drilling planned for 2022
Commenting on the Crake and Coote programs, Horizon Managing Director Mr Jon Price said:
"These latest extensional drill results continue to demonstrate the growth potential of this large mineralised system within the Binduli project area. Further drill testing along strike and between these two deposits is planned in 2022 and we see the potential for significant resource growth all within close proximity to existing infrastructure in the Kalgoorlie region."
1 As announced to the ASX on 7 September 2021, see also Tables and Confirmations on Page 6. 2 See Table 1 and Competent Persons Statement on page 5 and JORC Tables on Page 9.3 See Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on Page 8.
Overview
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon or the Company) is pleased to announce further excellent high grade drilling results from the Crake and Coote projects, within the Binduli gold project area located 8km west of Kalgoorlie - Boulder in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Kalgoorlie project area location and surrounding infrastructure
The drilling forms part of the 50,000m CY21 program testing high priority resource growth and new discovery targets across the 1,100km2 portfolio. The aim of the program is to organically grow the project pipeline within a 75km radius of Kalgoorlie and establish Ore Reserves. The Company is currently experiencing significant delays in assay turnaround due to labour shortages and has over 6,000m of drilling at the laboratories awaiting assay.
Project Geology
The geology at Crake and Coote is similar to the 390,000oz Janet Ivy open pit, located approximately 1,500m to the south, where the structurally controlled gold is hosted in a feldspar porphyry. At the nearby Fort William and Fort Scott open pits, where over 100,000oz have been produced to date, gold is hosted within sheared units of volcanics and clastic sediments.
At Crake, the gold mineralisation strikes NW and dips shallowly to the SW with a poorly developed southern plunge. The gold lodes are generally tabular shaped and 3m to 5m thick but due to thrusting the mineralisation can be stacked to 50m in thickness. High grade zones appear to result from intersecting structures. The Crake and Coote drilling focussed on a mineralised, variably altered pink porphyry with minor amounts of pyrite and magnetite. Higher grades usually coincide with stronger pyrite mineralisation (up to 3% by volume).
Highly successful drilling completed at Crake in 2019 - 2021 enabled the compilation of an independent Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) which currently stands at:
1.4Mt grading 1.46g/t Au for 66,500oz at a 0.8g/t Au lower grade cut-off1
The latest drilling program focussed on testing extensions to the known mineralisation along strike to the northwest and in between the Crake and Coote deposits.
Results and Discussion
At Crake, 3 RC holes for 358m were drilled in the NW area where the mineralisation remained open. Significant new high-grade mineralisation was discovered including 2:
6m @ 1.61g/t Au from 52m, 2m @ 1.32g/t Au from 62m(BRC21001)
12m @ 2.70g/t Au from 48m(BRC21002)
40m @ 1.58g/t Au from 39m including 2m @ 1.24g/t Au from 39m, 2m @ 1.26g/t Au from 43m, 2m @ 1.26g/t Au from 47m, 2m @ 1.99g/t Au from 53m, 2m @ 2.49g/t Au from 65m, 1m @ 1.85g/t from 70m, 4m @ 9.27g/t Au from 75m, 1m @ 1.08g/t Au from 104m, 4m @ 1.14g/t Au from 110m (BRC21003)
The mineralisation in the NW area sits on the periphery of the resource block model (Figure 2). There is very limited drilling in this area highlighting the potential upside for further resource expansion with additional drilling.
The Coote drilling comprised 8 RC holes for 879m. Significant results were returned from CRC21004 and CRC21007 as shown below2:
5m @ 10.52g/t Au from 12m inc. 1m @ 42.98g/t, 3m @ 1.59g/t Au from 50m, 2m @
1.37g/t Au from 60m, 1m @ 1.18g/t Au from 66m, 2m @ 1.08g/t Au from 88m
(CRC21004)
8m @ 1.19g/t Au from 42m, 1m @ 1.25g/t Au from 56m, 1m @ 1.03g/t Au from 63m, 1m @ 1.18g/t Au from 66m, 2m @ 1.57g/t Au from 74m, 1m @ 1.01g/t Au from 79m, 1m @ 1.01g/t Au from 79m(CRC21007)
All significant results are listed in Table 1 on Page 5.
1 As announced to the ASX on 7 September 2021, see also Tables and Confirmations on Page 6. 2 See Table 1 and Competent Persons Statement on page 5 and JORC Tables on Page 9.3 See Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on Page 8.
Significant widths at high grade were intercepted to the west of the Crake resource and the east of Coote demonstrating the potential for the two deposits to converge and extend to the northwest (Figure 2).
Figure 2. Magnetic Image with drilling highlights from 2021 at Coote and Crake
Next Steps
With the significant large scale porphyry orebody 1,500m to the south at Janet Ivy and the sheared units to the southwest at Fort William and Fort Scott, the Company will commence further extensional and infill drilling in 2022 testing the connection and potential convergence of the two deposits. The new data will now be compiled to generate an updated MRE for Crake and a maiden MRE for Coote expected in the June Quarter 2022
Table 1: Average significant downhole RC intercepts. True width intercepts are not known but estimated to be close (~75%) of the downhole width1.
Hole Id
East
North
Depth
Dip
Azimuth
From
To
Interval
Au g/t
(m)
(m)
(m)
(m)
(m)
(m)
(FA50)
Crake Prospect (>1.0 g/t Au)
BRC21001
344509
6596123
130
-60
048
52
58
6
1.61
62
64
2
1.22
BRC21002
344538
6596152
114
-60
048
48
60
12
2.70
BRC21003
344540
6596065
114
-60
048
39
79
40
1.58
Inc
39
41
2
1.24
43
45
2
1.26
47
49
2
1.26
53
55
2
1.99
65
67
2
2.49
70
71
1
1.85
75
79
4
9.27
104
105
1
1.08
110
114
4
1.14
Coote Prospect (>1.0 g/t Au)
CRC21001
344062
6595769
114
-60
048
36
37
1
1.53
CRC21002A
344097
6595796
126
-60
048
39
41
2
1.24
CRC21003
344088
6595738
114
-60
048
45
47
2
1.92
CRC21004
344170
6595810
90
-60
048
12
17
2
10.52
Inc
13
14
1
42.98
50
53
3
1.59
60
62
2
1.37
66
67
1
1.18
88
90
2
1.08
CRC21007
344122
6595535
102
-60
048
42
50
8
1.19
56
57
1
1.25
63
64
1
1.03
66
67
1
1.18
74
76
2
1.57
79
80
1
1.01
CRC21008
344158
6595568
90
-60
048
37
38
1
1.18
84
85
1
4.08
1 Competent Person Statement
Information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by David O'Farrell who is the Exploration Manager of Horizon Minerals. Mr O'Farrell is a Member of The Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgists (AusIMM) and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking, to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr O'Farrell consents to the inclusion in the document of the information in the form and context in which it appears.
