  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Horizon Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRZ   AU0000053373

HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED

(HRZ)
  Report
Horizon Minerals : High Grade Drilling Results From Crake And Coote Projects

02/01/2022 | 05:59pm EST
ASX: HRZ

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

2 February 2022

NEW HIGH-GRADE EXTENSIONS INTERCEPTED AT THE CRAKE

AND COOTE GOLD PROJECTS

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Extensional RC drilling program completed at the Crake and Coote gold projects, part of the Binduli project area, 8km west of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the Western Australian goldfields
  • Program comprised 11 RC holes for 1,237m to a maximum depth of 120m testing strike extensions to the northwest and potential linking lodes between the two deposits
  • Current Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) for Crake stands at:
    • 1.42Mt at 1.46g/t Au for 66,500oz at a 0.8g/t Au lower cut-off grade with 95% in the Indicated Category 1
  • New, high-grade mineralisation intercepted beyond the current resource envelope at Crake including2:
    • 6m @ 1.61g/t Au from 52m and 2m @ 1.32g/t Au from 62m (BRC21001)
    • 12m @ 2.70g/t Au from 48m (BRC21002)
    • 40m @ 1.58g/t Au from 39m including 2m @ 1.24g/t Au from 39m, 2m @ 1.26g/t Au from 43m, 2m @ 1.26g/t Au from 47m, 2m @ 1.99g/t Au from 53m, 2m @ 2.49g/t Au from 65m, 1m @ 1.85g/t from 70m, 4m @ 9.27g/t Au from 75m, 1m @ 1.08g/t Au from 104m, 4m @ 1.14g/t Au from 110m (BRC21003)
  • Results demonstrate continuity along strike and to the west with mineralisation remaining open to the northwest and west toward the Coote deposit
  • High grade mineralisation intercepted at the Coote prospect with significant results including2:
    • 5m @ 10.52g/t Au from 12m including 1m @ 42.98g/t, 3m @ 1.59g/t Au from 50m,

2m @ 1.37g/t Au from 60m, 1m @ 1.18g/t Au from 66m, 2m @ 1.08g/t Au from 88m

(CRC21004)

    • 8m @ 1.19g/t Au from 42m, 1m @ 1.25g/t Au from 56m, 1m @ 1.03g/t Au from 63m, 1m @ 1.18g/t Au from 66m, 2m @ 1.57g/t Au from 74m, 1m @ 1.01g/t Au from 79m, 1m @ 1.01g/t Au from 79m (CRC21007)
  • Updated MRE for Crake and a maiden MRE for Coote expected in the June Quarter 2022 with further extensional and infill drilling planned for 2022

Commenting on the Crake and Coote programs, Horizon Managing Director Mr Jon Price said:

"These latest extensional drill results continue to demonstrate the growth potential of this large mineralised system within the Binduli project area. Further drill testing along strike and between these two deposits is planned in 2022 and we see the potential for significant resource growth all within close proximity to existing infrastructure in the Kalgoorlie region."

1 As announced to the ASX on 7 September 2021, see also Tables and Confirmations on Page 6. 2 See Table 1 and Competent Persons Statement on page 5 and JORC Tables on Page 9.3 See Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on Page 8.

horizonminerals.com.au

163 Stirling Hwy

PO Box 1104

T: +61 8 9386 9534

ACN 007 761 186

ABN 88 007 761 186

Nedlands WA 6009

Nedlands WA 6909

E: info@horizonminerals.com.au

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Overview

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon or the Company) is pleased to announce further excellent high grade drilling results from the Crake and Coote projects, within the Binduli gold project area located 8km west of Kalgoorlie - Boulder in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Kalgoorlie project area location and surrounding infrastructure

The drilling forms part of the 50,000m CY21 program testing high priority resource growth and new discovery targets across the 1,100km2 portfolio. The aim of the program is to organically grow the project pipeline within a 75km radius of Kalgoorlie and establish Ore Reserves. The Company is currently experiencing significant delays in assay turnaround due to labour shortages and has over 6,000m of drilling at the laboratories awaiting assay.

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Project Geology

The geology at Crake and Coote is similar to the 390,000oz Janet Ivy open pit, located approximately 1,500m to the south, where the structurally controlled gold is hosted in a feldspar porphyry. At the nearby Fort William and Fort Scott open pits, where over 100,000oz have been produced to date, gold is hosted within sheared units of volcanics and clastic sediments.

At Crake, the gold mineralisation strikes NW and dips shallowly to the SW with a poorly developed southern plunge. The gold lodes are generally tabular shaped and 3m to 5m thick but due to thrusting the mineralisation can be stacked to 50m in thickness. High grade zones appear to result from intersecting structures. The Crake and Coote drilling focussed on a mineralised, variably altered pink porphyry with minor amounts of pyrite and magnetite. Higher grades usually coincide with stronger pyrite mineralisation (up to 3% by volume).

Highly successful drilling completed at Crake in 2019 - 2021 enabled the compilation of an independent Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) which currently stands at:

  • 1.4Mt grading 1.46g/t Au for 66,500oz at a 0.8g/t Au lower grade cut-off1

The latest drilling program focussed on testing extensions to the known mineralisation along strike to the northwest and in between the Crake and Coote deposits.

Results and Discussion

At Crake, 3 RC holes for 358m were drilled in the NW area where the mineralisation remained open. Significant new high-grade mineralisation was discovered including 2:

  • 6m @ 1.61g/t Au from 52m, 2m @ 1.32g/t Au from 62m (BRC21001)
  • 12m @ 2.70g/t Au from 48m (BRC21002)
  • 40m @ 1.58g/t Au from 39m including 2m @ 1.24g/t Au from 39m, 2m @ 1.26g/t Au from 43m, 2m @ 1.26g/t Au from 47m, 2m @ 1.99g/t Au from 53m, 2m @ 2.49g/t Au from 65m, 1m @ 1.85g/t from 70m, 4m @ 9.27g/t Au from 75m, 1m @ 1.08g/t Au from 104m, 4m @ 1.14g/t Au from 110m (BRC21003)

The mineralisation in the NW area sits on the periphery of the resource block model (Figure 2). There is very limited drilling in this area highlighting the potential upside for further resource expansion with additional drilling.

The Coote drilling comprised 8 RC holes for 879m. Significant results were returned from CRC21004 and CRC21007 as shown below2:

  • 5m @ 10.52g/t Au from 12m inc. 1m @ 42.98g/t, 3m @ 1.59g/t Au from 50m, 2m @

1.37g/t Au from 60m, 1m @ 1.18g/t Au from 66m, 2m @ 1.08g/t Au from 88m

(CRC21004)

  • 8m @ 1.19g/t Au from 42m, 1m @ 1.25g/t Au from 56m, 1m @ 1.03g/t Au from 63m, 1m @ 1.18g/t Au from 66m, 2m @ 1.57g/t Au from 74m, 1m @ 1.01g/t Au from 79m, 1m @ 1.01g/t Au from 79m (CRC21007)

All significant results are listed in Table 1 on Page 5.

1 As announced to the ASX on 7 September 2021, see also Tables and Confirmations on Page 6. 2 See Table 1 and Competent Persons Statement on page 5 and JORC Tables on Page 9.3 See Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on Page 8.

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Significant widths at high grade were intercepted to the west of the Crake resource and the east of Coote demonstrating the potential for the two deposits to converge and extend to the northwest (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Magnetic Image with drilling highlights from 2021 at Coote and Crake

Next Steps

With the significant large scale porphyry orebody 1,500m to the south at Janet Ivy and the sheared units to the southwest at Fort William and Fort Scott, the Company will commence further extensional and infill drilling in 2022 testing the connection and potential convergence of the two deposits. The new data will now be compiled to generate an updated MRE for Crake and a maiden MRE for Coote expected in the June Quarter 2022

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Jon Price

Michael Vaughan

Managing Director

Media Relations - Fivemark Partners

Tel: +61 8 9386 9534

Tel: +61 422 602 720

jon.price@horizonminerals.com.au

michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Table 1: Average significant downhole RC intercepts. True width intercepts are not known but estimated to be close (~75%) of the downhole width1.

Hole Id

East

North

Depth

Dip

Azimuth

From

To

Interval

Au g/t

(m)

(m)

(m)

(m)

(m)

(m)

(FA50)

Crake Prospect (>1.0 g/t Au)

BRC21001

344509

6596123

130

-60

048

52

58

6

1.61

62

64

2

1.22

BRC21002

344538

6596152

114

-60

048

48

60

12

2.70

BRC21003

344540

6596065

114

-60

048

39

79

40

1.58

Inc

39

41

2

1.24

43

45

2

1.26

47

49

2

1.26

53

55

2

1.99

65

67

2

2.49

70

71

1

1.85

75

79

4

9.27

104

105

1

1.08

110

114

4

1.14

Coote Prospect (>1.0 g/t Au)

CRC21001

344062

6595769

114

-60

048

36

37

1

1.53

CRC21002A

344097

6595796

126

-60

048

39

41

2

1.24

CRC21003

344088

6595738

114

-60

048

45

47

2

1.92

CRC21004

344170

6595810

90

-60

048

12

17

2

10.52

Inc

13

14

1

42.98

50

53

3

1.59

60

62

2

1.37

66

67

1

1.18

88

90

2

1.08

CRC21007

344122

6595535

102

-60

048

42

50

8

1.19

56

57

1

1.25

63

64

1

1.03

66

67

1

1.18

74

76

2

1.57

79

80

1

1.01

CRC21008

344158

6595568

90

-60

048

37

38

1

1.18

84

85

1

4.08

1 Competent Person Statement

Information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by David O'Farrell who is the Exploration Manager of Horizon Minerals. Mr O'Farrell is a Member of The Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgists (AusIMM) and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking, to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr O'Farrell consents to the inclusion in the document of the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Page 5 of 18

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Horizon Minerals Limited published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 22:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
