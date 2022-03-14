Horizon Minerals : High Grade Gold and Initial Nickel Results At Golden Ridge

For personal use only

Project Geology

Gold mineralisation at Golden Ridge is largely associated with the north-south trending, sub vertical quartz-feldspar porphyry located between shales and cherts to the west and ultramafic (talc- carbonate) sequences to the east. Mineralisation is similar to Boorara where gold is observed in flat lying vein arrays and thicker, steeper dipping contact style lodes.

The historic Golden Ridge Gold Mine was first developed from 1901-1927 when 249,356t @ 17.1g/t Au for 139,546oz was mined to an underground depth of 174m. More recent open cut mining from 1998-2004 produced 1.78Mt @ 1.98g/t Au for 113,520oz for a total of 253,000oz Au. The current depleted resource at Golden Ridge is 31,000oz at 1.82g/t 1 with most of the ore beneath the historical pit.

Summary of Results

Earlier in 2021, Horizon Minerals drilled an initial 12 RC holes for 1,587m to test patchy historical mineralisation east of a small open cut ("Golden Ridge North') that was mined by Blue Tiger Pty Ltd during 2017/2018 for 1,444oz Au. This pit appeared to be along strike and to the north of the adjacent Golden Ridge Mine.

Better results from the first program included 1:

3m @ 1.08g/t Au from 94m and 26m @ 1.12g/t Au from 130m (GRRC21010)

9m @ 1.35g/t Au from 50m and 2m @ 1.07g/t Au from 81m (GRRC21009)

3m @ 1.67g/t Au from 47m, 1m @ 1.73g/t Au from 63m, 4m @ 2.01g/t Au from 66, 2m @ 1.68g/t Au from 73m, 1m @ 1.01g/t Au from 79m, 1m @ 1.01g/t Au from 81m, 2m @ 1.17g/t Au from 90m and 5m @ 3.15g/t Au from 142m (GRRC21001)

Given the improving resource potential, the Company decided to expand the scope of the drilling by extending it a further 400m north and completing infill drilling on 40m spacings.

The stage 2 RC program consisted of an additional 42 holes for 5,308m. Better results from the program received to date included 2:

2m @ 20.77g/t Au from 80m and 1m @ 1.02g/t Au from 84m (GRRC21026)

5m @ 8.83g/t Au from 57m and 1m @ 1.28g/t Au from 100m (GRRC21035)

1m @ 21.36g/t Au from 86m (GRRC21034)

1m @ 6.73g/t Au from 40m, 2m @ 2.27g/t Au from 44m, 2m @ 2.86g/t Au from 87m and 14m @ 3.26g/t Au from 106m inc. 1m @ 35.31g/t Au from 119m (GRRC21014)

2m @ 26.11g/t Au from 69m and 3m @ 1.03g/t Au from 74m (GRRC21018)

5m @ 3.98g/t Au from 62m (GRRC21013)

The final results have confirmed the prospectivity of the Golden Ridge extension work with several new high-grade zones delineated (Figure 2). Similar high-grade structures were observed in the Golden Ridge Mine. The resource is still open to the north, south and at depth.