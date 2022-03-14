Horizon Minerals : High Grade Gold and Initial Nickel Results At Golden Ridge
03/14/2022 | 06:59pm EDT
EXCELLENT GOLD AND ENCOURAGING NICKEL RESULTS
RECEIVED FROM GOLDEN RIDGE
HIGHLIGHTS
Further assay results received from the second phase of drilling at the Golden Ridge project, 18km southeast of Kalgoorlie - Boulder in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields
Extension drilling completed in 2021 comprised 42 RC holes for 5,308m to the north of the historic Golden Ridge mine and 4km south of the Boorara gold project
Significant new high-grade gold mineralisation intercepted including 1:
2m @ 20.77g/t Au from 80m(GRRC21026)
2m @ 26.11g/t Au from 69m(GRRC21018)
1m @ 6.73g/t Au from 40m, 2m @ 2.27g/t Au from 44m, 2m @ 2.86g/t Au from 87m and 14m @ 3.62g/t Au from 106m including 1m @ 40.3g/t Au from 119m(GRRC21014)
5m @ 8.06g/t Au from 57m(GRRC21035)
1m @ 21.36g/t Au from 86m(GRRC21034)
5m @ 3.98g/t Au from 62m(GRRC21013)
Results demonstrate continuity of the high-grade mineralisation that remains open to the north and at depth with follow up drilling to commence in the June Quarter 2022 2
Channel sampling across the southern ramp of the historic pit confirmed steeply dipping, shallow high-grade lodes remained in pit with results including 1: o 4m @ 10.49g/t Au from 6m and 2m @ 1.41g/t Au from 19m (CSGR01) o 1m @ 2.98g/t Au from 2m, 1m @ 1.07g/t Au from 7m and 3m @ 5.56g/t Au from 15m
(CSGR02)
Multi-elementcomposite assay results received from the 43-hole Air Core program at Golden Ridge South and two RC holes at Golden Ridge North. Widespread mineralisation up to 0.62% Ni, 460ppm Cu, 0.13% Co and 48g/t Ag has been intersected in ultramafic saprolitic clays and rocks
RC drilling up to 330m deep has commenced at Golden Ridge. The drilling will allow for downhole EM survey access that will help locate any nearby deep sulphide conductors and better delineate the ultramafic stratigraphy2
Commenting on the Golden Ridge results, Horizon Managing Director Mr Jon Price said:
"Golden Ridge is continuing to demonstrate the potential for large scale extensions and the continuity to the northwest and the south is very encouraging. This highly mineralised system is now being tested for base metals with immediate initial success. We now look forward to the deeper drilling and EM survey data in our search for nickel sulphides and further gold extensions to the north and south."
1 See Table 1 on Pages 6 - 8, Competent Persons Statement on page 8 and JORC Tables on Page 12. 2 See Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on Page 11.
Overview
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) ("Horizon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new gold and nickel drilling results from the 100% owned Golden Ridge gold project area located 18km southeast of Kalgoorlie - Boulder in the heart of the Western Australian goldfields (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Horizon's Project area location, resources and surrounding infrastructure
The drilling formed part of the 50,000m CY21 program testing high priority resource definition and new discovery targets across the 1,100km2 portfolio. The aim of the program was to organically grow the project pipeline within a 75km radius of Kalgoorlie. The Company currently has one RC rig drilling at Golden Ridge.
The 2021 stage 2 Golden Ridge RC program was completed to generate an initial resource and test extensions to the north of the historic open pit. An Air Core program drill tested Golden Ridge to the south where new gold mineralisation was discovered. Recent multi-element work has highlighted anomalous levels of Ni-Co-Cu within a weathered ultramafic system.
Project Geology
Gold mineralisation at Golden Ridge is largely associated with the north-south trending, sub vertical quartz-feldspar porphyry located between shales and cherts to the west and ultramafic (talc- carbonate) sequences to the east. Mineralisation is similar to Boorara where gold is observed in flat lying vein arrays and thicker, steeper dipping contact style lodes.
The historic Golden Ridge Gold Mine was first developed from 1901-1927 when 249,356t @ 17.1g/t Au for 139,546oz was mined to an underground depth of 174m. More recent open cut mining from 1998-2004 produced 1.78Mt @ 1.98g/t Au for 113,520oz for a total of 253,000oz Au. The current depleted resource at Golden Ridge is 31,000oz at 1.82g/t 1 with most of the ore beneath the historical pit.
Summary of Results
Earlier in 2021, Horizon Minerals drilled an initial 12 RC holes for 1,587m to test patchy historical mineralisation east of a small open cut ("Golden Ridge North') that was mined by Blue Tiger Pty Ltd during 2017/2018 for 1,444oz Au. This pit appeared to be along strike and to the north of the adjacent Golden Ridge Mine.
Better results from the first program included 1:
3m @ 1.08g/t Au from 94m and 26m @ 1.12g/t Au from 130m(GRRC21010)
9m @ 1.35g/t Au from 50m and 2m @ 1.07g/t Au from 81m(GRRC21009)
3m @ 1.67g/t Au from 47m, 1m @ 1.73g/t Au from 63m, 4m @ 2.01g/t Au from 66, 2m @ 1.68g/t Au from 73m, 1m @ 1.01g/t Au from 79m, 1m @ 1.01g/t Au from 81m, 2m @ 1.17g/t Au from 90m and 5m @ 3.15g/t Au from 142m(GRRC21001)
Given the improving resource potential, the Company decided to expand the scope of the drilling by extending it a further 400m north and completing infill drilling on 40m spacings.
The stage 2 RC program consisted of an additional 42 holes for 5,308m. Better results from the program received to date included 2:
2m @ 20.77g/t Au from 80m and 1m @ 1.02g/t Au from 84m(GRRC21026)
5m @ 8.83g/t Au from 57m and 1m @ 1.28g/t Au from 100m(GRRC21035)
1m @ 21.36g/t Au from 86m(GRRC21034)
1m @ 6.73g/t Au from 40m, 2m @ 2.27g/t Au from 44m, 2m @ 2.86g/t Au from 87m and 14m @ 3.26g/t Au from 106m inc. 1m @ 35.31g/t Au from 119m(GRRC21014)
2m @ 26.11g/t Au from 69m and 3m @ 1.03g/t Au from 74m(GRRC21018)
5m @ 3.98g/t Au from 62m(GRRC21013)
The final results have confirmed the prospectivity of the Golden Ridge extension work with several new high-grade zones delineated (Figure 2). Similar high-grade structures were observed in the Golden Ridge Mine. The resource is still open to the north, south and at depth.
1 As announced to the ASX on 29 July 2021. 2 See Table 1 on Pages 6 - 8, Competent Persons Statement on page 8 and JORC Tables on Page 12.
About 2.5km south of Golden Ridge, Horizon has tested a large surface gold anomaly with an Air Core rig. In total 43 holes for 2,662m were drilled along old grid lines (refer to ASX announcement dated 20 October 2021). All gold results have now been received.
Follow up to GRAC21007 (3m @ 5.01g/t Au from 52m including 1m @ 10.30g/t Au from 54m) was not successful as the small Air Core rig was not able to penetrate deep enough to properly test the area below GRAC21007. Follow up RC drilling is planned 2.
The 4m pulps from the Air Core gold discovery program at Golden Ridge South were also resubmitted for multi-element, in particular Ni-Co. The results highlighted a wide area of Ni-Co-Cu regolith hosted anomalous mineralisation up to 0.62% Ni, 460ppm Cu, 0.13% Co within an ultramafic host. Several holes also contained anomalous levels of Ag (up to 48g/t) within massive and saprolitic clays. Further re-assaying is underway.
Detailed mapping in 2021 identified highly magnetic olivine bearing magnesium (Mg) ultramafics (e.g., serpentinised komatiite) to the west and south of Golden Ridge. Komatiites can be fertile hosts for nickel sulphide mineralisation in this region. Very little nickel sulphide focussed drilling has been undertaken at Golden Ridge despite the location of the Blair Nickel Mine 8km south of Golden Ridge.
The mapping, combined with historic nickel-copper auger anomalies and untested TEM conductors (Fimiston Mining, 1997, A53699) close to the interpreted basal footwall contact, has helped delineate one deep (200m) untested target at Golden Ridge. The drilling will allow for a downhole electromagnetic "EM" survey to be completed. Downhole EM is a proven exploration tool regularly used in exploring for off-hole massive sulphide conductors. The drilling will also assist in our understanding of the ultramafic stratigraphy. Assaying and mineralogy work is expected to take around 4-6 weeks.
Two channel samples were taken across the porphyry in the Golden Ridge southern ramp and batter confirmed steeply dipping, shallow high-grade lodes remained in pit with results including 2:
4m @ 10.49g/t Au from 6m and 2m @ 1.41g/t Au from 19m(CSGR01)
1m @ 2.98g/t Au from 2m, 1m @ 1.07g/t Au from 7m and 3m @ 5.56g/t Au from 15m
(CSGR02)
Horizon plans to ultimately conduct in pit and surface drilling and begin testing the potential southern extension of Golden Ridge 2.
1 See Table 1 on Pages 6 - 8, Competent Persons Statement on page 8 and JORC Tables on Page 112. 2 See Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on Page 11.
Figure 2: Golden Ridge North gold drilling highlights 2021
