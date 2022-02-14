Horizon Minerals : Initial Results Show Multi-Commodity Potential at Yarmany

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Project Geology

The geology at the Yarmany Project area is dominated by tholeiitic and high MgO basalts, felsic and pelitic schists after felsic volcanic rocks and/or sediments with less common lithologies including komatiitic ultramafics and granitoid intrusives, including pegmatites. The largest of these granitoids, which occur in the southern parts of Yarmany is the Silt Dam Monzogranite, interpreted to be a post- regional folding granitoid. The region has variable metamorphic grade, but generally varies between low to high amphibolite facies typical for this western part of the Kalgoorlie Terrane.

The western margin of the Yarmany project is bounded by the 500km long, northerly trending Ida Fault, a crustal scale, east dipping, listric fault extending to greater than 15 km below surface.

RC Drilling and Gold Exploration Summary

The Yarmany drilling campaign was the Company's first program at this underexplored project. The drilling was completed in two phases, namely reverse circulation (RC) and Air Core drilling. Air Core drilling is typically used as a lower cost alternative to RC drilling, especially during the early exploration stage while covering a larger testing area. It is, however, often limited to drilling within the softer, more weathered rocks. A total of 47 RC holes for 4,413m and 72 Air Core holes for 2,617m were completed.

Two small historic prospects along the Reptile shear, that had reported high grade gold mineralisation (up to 14.5g/t Au), were tested by six RC holes with no significant results. Better results were achieved in areas where there was only minimal historic RAB drilling.

The best Reptile shear results obtained to date was in a quartz stockwork zone where 19 scout RC holes discovered at least two new gold systems (Figure 2). Significant results included 1:

2m @ 4.95g/t Au from 86m (YMRC21044)

2m @ 3.58g/t Au from 66m and 2m @ 1.25g/t Au from 78m (YMRC21040) o 1m @ 1.27g/t Au from 54m and 2m @ 1.41g/t Au from 59m (YMRC21043) o 2m @ 1.33g/t Au from 63m (YMRC21041)

o 1m @ 1.81g/t Au from 111m (YMRC21015)

A further 1km to the south-east, another emerging prospect at Wotan included 1:

1m @ 1.61g/t Au from 48m (YMRC21009)

1m @ 1.81g/t Au from 111m (YMRC21015, note bottom of hole terminated at 114m assayed 0.34g/t Au)

Typically, the oxide weathering profile around the Reptile shear has a variable depth but extended to over 100m in depth in some areas.

Further encouraging gold mineralisation was observed at the Big Red prospect where historic auger sampling had outlined a 3.5km x 2km soil anomaly with a peak value of 75ppb Au with 6,500m of RAB drilling delineated six anomalous areas that recorded bottom of the hole results >1.0g/t Au. Four diamond drillholes that followed up the better prospects returned modest levels of gold (best result 12BRDDH004 1.1m @ 2.56g/t Au from 56.9m).