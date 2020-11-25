Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Horizon Minerals Limited    HRZ   AU0000053373

HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED

(HRZ)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Horizon Minerals Limited AGM Presentation November 2020

11/25/2020 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AGM Presentation November 2020

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is an emerging mid-tier gold producer with high quality projects located in the heart of the West Australian goldfields. The Company is led by a Board and Management team with deep experience developing and operating successful gold mines within the Kalgoorlie region.

Horizon has a large tenement holding which already hosts a large gold resource which it is aiming to expand through its largest ever drilling program currently underway.

To view the AGM Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/02M0O111



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.



Source:
Horizon Minerals Limited



Contact:

Jon Price 
Managing Director
T: +61 8 9386 9534 
E: jon.price@horizonminerals.com.au 

Michael Vaughan 
Media Relations - Fivemark Partners 
T: +61 422 602 720 
E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2020
All news about HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED
05:52pHORIZON MINERALS LIMITED (ASX : HRZ) AGM Presentation November 2020
AQ
05:52pHorizon Minerals Limited AGM Presentation November 2020
AW
11/23HORIZON MINERALS : Step Out Drilling At Crake Gold Project Hits 28m @ 3.37g/t
PU
11/23Horizon Minerals Limited Step Out Drilling At Crake Gold Project Hits 28m @ ..
AW
11/23HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED (ASX : HRZ) Step Out Drilling At Crake Gold Project Hit..
AQ
11/15HORIZON MINERALS : Production Recommences From Boorara Gold Mine
PU
11/15HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED (ASX : HRZ) Production Recommences From Boorara Gold Mi..
AQ
11/15Horizon Minerals Limited Production Recommences From Boorara Gold Mine
AW
11/09HORIZON MINERALS : Rose Hill Drilling Results Confirm Open Pit Potential
PU
11/09Horizon Minerals Limited Rose Hill Drilling Results Confirm Open Pit Potenti..
AW
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 1,04 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
Net cash 2020 1,50 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
P/E ratio 2020 45,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 62,5 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 148x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Horizon Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan Paul Price Managing Director & Director
Ashok Aaron Parekh Non-Executive Chairman
Grant Haywood Chief Operating Officer
Bianca Taveira Secretary
David O'Farrell Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED29.41%48
NEWMONT CORPORATION30.89%45 863
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION25.95%40 378
POLYUS104.02%25 976
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.29.17%17 208
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-12.63%15 924
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ