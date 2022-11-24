Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Horizon Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRZ   AU0000053373

HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED

(HRZ)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:47 2022-11-24 pm EST
0.0690 AUD    0.00%
05:38pHorizon Minerals Limited AGM Presentation November 2022
AW
05:38pHorizon Minerals Limited (asx : HRZ) AGM Presentation November 2022
AQ
11/22Horizon Minerals Secures $5 Million Credit Facility
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Horizon Minerals Limited AGM Presentation November 2022

11/24/2022 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
AGM Presentation November 2022

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) drilled over 40,000m of drilling and released spectacular gold results from Cannon-Golden Ridge, Binduli-Teal and new project areas within the 1,100km2 portfolio.

The new discovery program not only intercepted high grade gold but exciting new minerals including Ni, Cu, Pt, Pd and rare earths. While our focus will always remain on gold, these need to be followed up.

The underground mining development sequence progressed with Cannon planned for 2023 through a contract mining - toll milling model. Approvals are advancing and we have a third party mill allocation.

Horizon's strategy has been to grow our resource base, now over 1.2Moz, and build a production profile to underpin a milling solution of our own. We continue to work on this consolidation strategy at asset and corporate level.

*To view the AGM Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/72U452Y1



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.



Source:
Horizon Minerals Limited



Contact:

Jon Price 
Managing Director
T: +61 8 9386 9534 
E: jon.price@horizonminerals.com.au 

Michael Vaughan 
Media Relations - Fivemark Partners 
T: +61 422 602 720 
E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED
05:38pHorizon Minerals Limited AGM Presentation November 2022
AW
05:38pHorizon Minerals Limited (asx : HRZ) AGM Presentation November 2022
AQ
11/22Horizon Minerals Secures $5 Million Credit Facility
MT
11/22Horizon Minerals Limited Finance Agreements for US$5m Executed to Advance Cannon Gold ..
AW
11/22Horizon Minerals Limited (asx : HRZ) Finance Agreements for US$5m Executed to Advance Cann..
AQ
11/16Horizon Minerals Limited IPO Updated Richmond Vanadium Technology
AW
11/16Horizon Minerals Limited (asx : HRZ) IPO Updated Richmond Vanadium Technology
AQ
10/25Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2022
AW
10/25Horizon Minerals Limited (asx : HRZ) Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2022
AQ
10/24Horizon Minerals Limited Richmond Vanadium IPO Offer Open
AW
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5,28 M 3,57 M 3,57 M
Net income 2022 -28,0 M -19,0 M -19,0 M
Net cash 2022 5,34 M 3,61 M 3,61 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 43,0 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
EV / Sales 2022 6,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Horizon Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Paul Price Managing Director & Director
Julian Simon Maheson Tambyrajah Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Ashok Aaron Parekh Non-Executive Chairman
Grant Haywood Chief Operating Officer
Peter Ross Bilbe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED-46.15%29
NEWMONT CORPORATION-25.62%36 710
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-9.69%28 568
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-6.27%22 668
POLYUS-35.94%18 722
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-5.14%17 376