Horizon Minerals Limited AGM Presentation November 2022

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) drilled over 40,000m of drilling and released spectacular gold results from Cannon-Golden Ridge, Binduli-Teal and new project areas within the 1,100km2 portfolio.



The new discovery program not only intercepted high grade gold but exciting new minerals including Ni, Cu, Pt, Pd and rare earths. While our focus will always remain on gold, these need to be followed up.



The underground mining development sequence progressed with Cannon planned for 2023 through a contract mining - toll milling model. Approvals are advancing and we have a third party mill allocation.



Horizon's strategy has been to grow our resource base, now over 1.2Moz, and build a production profile to underpin a milling solution of our own. We continue to work on this consolidation strategy at asset and corporate level.



*To view the AGM Presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/72U452Y1







About Horizon Minerals Limited:



Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.



Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.



Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.





Source:

Horizon Minerals Limited





Contact:

Jon Price Managing Director T: +61 8 9386 9534 E: jon.price@horizonminerals.com.au Michael Vaughan Media Relations - Fivemark Partners T: +61 422 602 720 E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au