Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) provide the latest presentation with highly strategic projects in the heart of the WA Goldfields.- Mineral Resources of 1.26Moz gold- Total landholding of ~1,100km2- Projects located around existing gold processing facilities and the mining centre of Kalgoorlie- Combination of advanced deposits with near-term production potential and earlier stage exploration targets- Gold focus alongside multi-commodity exploration potential- Planned 20,000m of drilling in 2023- Asset consolidation and divestment opportunities remain under reviewTo view the presentation, please visit:





About Horizon Minerals Limited:



Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.



Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.



Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.





