Horizon Minerals : Quarterly Activities Report 31 December 2021

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

MINE DEVELOPMENT AND OPERATIONS

During the Quarter, development activities focussed on open pit and underground mine optimisation, design and economic analysis for Ore Reserve generation on core projects including the Boorara, Cannon, Penny's Find, Crake, Jacques Find - Peyes Farm, Kalpini and Rose Hill gold projects. Work completed included geotechnical assessment, confirmatory metallurgical test work, ore and waste characterisation, infrastructure and services studies and progression of environmental and statutory approvals.

Resource and reserve work is being completed predominantly by independent consultants and will be released to market when completed in coming months.1

In addition, a further toll milling campaign was completed during the Quarter treating low-grade stockpiles from the Boorara open pit at the Lakewood processing facility 7km to the west. The 36-day campaign processed 69,711 dry tonnes at a fully reconciled grade of 0.92g/t Au for 1,857 fine ounces at a calculated recovery of 90%.

The campaign generated approximately $770,000 after all costs under a profit-sharing arrangement with the toll mill owner.

The ore grade reconciled 8% above the mine claimed grade and provided further valuable geological information on grade allocation processes. Gravity recovery was again high at 33% with reagent consumption and throughput rates in line with expectation.

A second toll milling campaign commenced late in the Quarter with final reconciliation results expected in the current March Quarter 2022.1

EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION

During the Quarter, the Company completed 14,486m of drilling and received results from over 7,000m as part of the 50,000m resource definition and new discovery exploration program across the entire 1,100km2 asset portfolio.

Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling commenced at multiple new discovery targets within the Greater Boorara area including Kanowna South (Au), Gretel (Ag-Zn-Ni), Golden Ridge (Au), Perkolilli (Au-Cu), Brindabella (Ag-Zn-Ni), Tramways/Condor (Ag-Zn-PGE) and Balagundi (Au) (Figure 3).

Exploration drilling has also commenced at the exciting Yarmany and Lakewood project areas (Figure 1) with both RC and Air Core (AC) rigs testing multiple targets along major geological structures. Field reconnaissance, soil sampling and rock chip sampling have identified significant potential for gold, nickel and pegmatites (lithium) along the Mt Ida Fault and Reptile shear zone at Yarmany with results from the first phase of drilling expected in the current March Quarter.1

Follow up and extensional RC drilling was also completed at the Kestrel, Honeyeater, Crake, Coote and Black Flag prospects within the Binduli project area (Figure 1).

Significant delays continue to be experienced at the laboratories with assays taking up to 8 weeks to be processed impacting on follow up drilling plans, resource updates and reserve work. Exploration is typically completed systematically with the results of the previous programs informing the next round of drilling. Results from over 7,000m of drilling remain pending and are expected in the current March Quarter 2022.1