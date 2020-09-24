Log in
Horizon Minerals : Results of General Meeting

09/24/2020 | 11:00pm EDT

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) advises that the results of the General Meeting held on 25 September 2020 are as set out in the attached summary.

All resolutions were passed by the requisite majority and determined by a way of a poll.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board.

For further information please contact:

Bianca Taveira

Company Secretary

Email: bianca.taveira@horizonminerals.com.au

HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED (HRZ)

GENERAL MEETING

Friday, 25 September 2020

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote (as at proxy

close)

VOTES

VOTES

VOTES

VOTES

FOR

AGAINST

DISCRETIONARY

ABSTAINED*

Ordinary Resolution 1

Ratification of Placement of Shares Under

47,631,971

18,236,780

2,240,920

21,082,690

Listing Rule 7.1

Ordinary Resolution 2

Ratification of Issue of Options Under Listing

68,577,173

18,341,280

2,240,920

32,988

Rule 7.1

Ordinary Resolution 3

Ratification of Tranche 1 Placement of Shares

85,979,723

851,730

2,240,920

119,988

Under Listing Rule 7.1

Ordinary Resolution 4

Ratification of Tranche 1 Placement of Shares

85,968,750

851,730

2,251,893

119,988

Under Listing Rule 7.1a

Ordinary Resolution 5

Approval to Issue Tranche 2 Placement of

85,974,723

856,730

2,240,920

119,988

Shares Under Listing Rule 7.1

Manner in which votes were cast in person or by

proxy on a poll (where applicable)

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN*

51,279,745

18,236,780

21,082,690

(73.77%)

(26.23%)

72,224,947

18,341,280

32,988

(79.75%)

(20.25%)

89,627,497

851,730

119,988

(99.06%)

(0.94%)

89,627,497

851,730

119,988

(99.06%)

(0.94%)

89,622,497

856,730

119,988

(99.05%)

(0.95%)

Resolution

Result

CARRIED/NOT

CARRIED

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

** Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item.

Page 2 of 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Horizon Minerals Limited published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 02:59:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
