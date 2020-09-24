Horizon Minerals : Results of General Meeting

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(1) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) advises that the results of the General Meeting held on 25 September 2020 are as set out in the attached summary.
All resolutions were passed by the requisite majority and determined by a way of a poll.
This announcement was authorised for release by the Board.
For further information please contact:
Bianca Taveira
Company Secretary
Email: bianca.taveira@horizonminerals.com.au
HORIZON MINERALS LIMITED (HRZ)
GENERAL MEETING
Friday, 25 September 2020
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.
Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote (as at proxy
close)
VOTES
VOTES
VOTES
VOTES
FOR
AGAINST
DISCRETIONARY
ABSTAINED*
Ordinary Resolution 1
Ratification of Placement of Shares Under
47,631,971
18,236,780
2,240,920
21,082,690
Listing Rule 7.1
Ordinary Resolution 2
Ratification of Issue of Options Under Listing
68,577,173
18,341,280
2,240,920
32,988
Rule 7.1
Ordinary Resolution 3
Ratification of Tranche 1 Placement of Shares
85,979,723
851,730
2,240,920
119,988
Under Listing Rule 7.1
Ordinary Resolution 4
Ratification of Tranche 1 Placement of Shares
85,968,750
851,730
2,251,893
119,988
Under Listing Rule 7.1a
Ordinary Resolution 5
Approval to Issue Tranche 2 Placement of
85,974,723
856,730
2,240,920
119,988
Shares Under Listing Rule 7.1
Manner in which votes were cast in person or by
proxy on a poll (where applicable)
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN*
51,279,745
18,236,780
21,082,690
(73.77%)
(26.23%)
72,224,947
18,341,280
32,988
(79.75%)
(20.25%)
89,627,497
851,730
119,988
(99.06%)
(0.94%)
89,627,497
851,730
119,988
(99.06%)
(0.94%)
89,622,497
856,730
119,988
(99.05%)
(0.95%)
Resolution
Result
CARRIED/NOT
CARRIED
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
** Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item.
Page 2 of 2
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Horizon Minerals Limited published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 02:59:03 UTC