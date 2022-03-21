Horizon Minerals : Richmond Vanadium Project and IPO Update
03/21/2022 | 06:50pm EDT
22 MARCH 2022
RICHMOND VANADIUM PROJECT AND IPO UPDATE
HIGHLIGHTS
UpdatedPre-FeasibilityStudy completed and Bankable Feasibility Study progressed for the 1.8Bt Richmond vanadium project in central north Queensland 1
The Mineral Resource for the advanced Lilyvale deposit within the project area stands at1,4: o 560Mt grading 0.48% V2O5 for 2.6Mt V2O5 at a 0.30% lower cut-off
The maiden open pit Ore Reserve at Lilyvale is estimated at5:
459.2Mt at 0.49% V2O5 for 2.25Mt of contained V2O5 product
Updated Pre-Feasibility Study based on an initial 20-year life (representing 18% of maiden Ore Reserve) demonstrating a financially strong project with the following key metrics1,5:
Shallow low impact open pit mining producing 80.4Mt of oxide ore at a fully diluted grade of 0.49% V2O5 for 15.64Mt of 1.82% V2O5 with concentrate production on site
Refining overall recovery at 86.1% produces 251,500 tonnes of 98% V2O5 commercial grade flake with average annual production of 12,700t V2O5
Modest up-front capital costs of A$243m and operating cash costs of A$8.66/lb of 98% V2O5 flake
At current spot price of A$16.44/lb V2O5, project generates NPV10%of A$1.09B with IRR of 62% and a rapid payback of 1.9 years
BFS progressing with work to date includingofftake and alliance discussions with electrolyte and battery manufacturers, final flowsheet design, onshore refining assessment and project approvals for advancement to major project status 3
Vanadium is an emerging green energy storage mineral with the globally significant project included in the Federal Government's Critical Minerals Prospectus 2020
Restructure of Horizon's 25% interest with JV partner Richmond Vanadium Technology
(75%) to combine interests into a dedicated IPO vehicle and seek an ASX listing 2
Intention to distribute up to 50% of Horizon's shares in the IPO vehicle back to Horizon shareholders and priority to invest in the IPO2
Further details on the intended IPO structure, record date for the in-specie distribution and timing will be advised early in the June Quarter 2022 3
Commenting on the vanadium project, Horizon Managing Director Mr Jon Price said:
"With sustained increases in vanadium prices, declining supply, increasing demand in grid scale energy storage markets and strong government focus on critical minerals, it couldn't be a better time to be advancing this world class project. It's also a great time to be a Horizon shareholder with our intention to distribute shares back to our supporters and give them a priority offering in the IPO to enable greater exposure to this exciting new energy metal market evolving in Australia."
1 As announced to the ASX on 16 June 2020 and 27 October 2020. See also Tables and Confirmations on Page 10 2 As announced to the ASX on 24 November 2021. 3 See Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on Pages 2 and 24.4. See Competent Persons Statement on Pages 6 and 25 and JORC Tables on Page 26.5 See Tables and Competent Persons Statement on Page 10 and JORC Tables on Page 26.
Cautionary Statement
The PFS referred to in this announcement is based on Proven and Probable Ore Reserves derived from Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources. No Inferred Resource material has been included in the estimation of Ore Reserves. The Company advises that Proven and Probable Ore Reserves provide 100% of the total tonnage and 100% of the total metal underpinning the forecast production target and financial projections. There is no additional life-of-mine plan material derived from the non-Ore Reserve material. There is no dependence of the outcomes of the PFS and the guidance provided in this announcement on the non-Ore Reserve material. No Inferred Mineral Resource material is included in the life of mine plan (refer Appendix 1 and Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on Pages 24-26).
Horizon Minerals Limited has concluded it has reasonable basis for providing the forward-looking statements included in this announcement (see pages 24-26). The detailed reasons for that conclusion are outlined throughout this announcement and Material Assumptions are disclosed in Appendix 1. This announcement has been prepared in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and the ASX Listing Rules.
Overview
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon or the Company) is pleased to announce an update of the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS or Study) and progress of the Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for the Richmond vanadium project located in Central North Queensland (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Richmond vanadium project location and surrounding infrastructure
The Richmond vanadium project is located approximately 35km north-west of Richmond in Northwest Queensland. Richmond is a regional service town of 650 people situated 500km by road to the west of Townsville and 400km east of the mining town of Mt Isa (Figure 1).
In December 2016, the Company entered a strategic development Joint Venture (JV) with Richmond Vanadium Technology Pty Ltd (RVT). The JV covered Horizon's 100% interest in the Richmond vanadium project comprising 1,550km2 of Cretaceous Toolebuc Formation (Figure 2)1.
RVT completed the initial earn in period in March 2018 and has completed the second stage expenditure commitment over three years inclusive of the PFS to earn its current holding of 75%, with Horizon retaining a 25% interest.
The PFS focussed on the higher grade Lilyvale deposit (Figure 2) following the successful infill drilling program in late 2019 comprising 333 aircore holes for 7,817m which resulted in the updated JORC 2012 Mineral Resource estimate of 0.56Bt grading 0.48% V2O5 for 2.6Mt V2O5 at a 0.30% lower cut-off3. The Mineral Resource update resulted in improved grades over the previous Mineral Resource Estimate, and importantly led to 76% of the Mineral Resource upgraded to the Indicated JORC Category for estimation of maiden Ore Reserves. In addition, a metallurgical (bulk) sample was taken from an existing gravel pit along-strike from the Lilyvale Deposit. The sample is considered representative of the Lilyvale orebody.
Figure 2: Richmond vanadium project location and Richmond Lease areas
As announced to the ASX on 13 December 2016.2 See Pages 4-16, Competent Persons Statement on Page 25 and JORC Tables on Page 26
As announced to the ASX on 16 June 2020, see also Tables and Competent Persons Statement on Pages 6 and 25.
Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) Parameters
The PFS was based on the following key parameters:
Vanadium price of V2O5 Flake of A$16.44/lb
Exchange rates of US$0.73 and RMB4.55 to the Australian Dollar
Open pit mining operations conducted by contractors
Ore processed on site to produce a V2O5 concentrate of 1.82% V2O5, railed to port and shipped overseas for refining V2O5 flake
Project implementation and oversight by RVT's team in conjunction with contractors
Study Team
The key consultants and companies engaged during the Study and their areas of responsibility were:
•
Feasibility Study Management
Faultzone
• Geology and Resource Estimates
RVT
• Mining and Ore Reserve
Dr Dawei Xu
•
Metallurgical Test work
Hunan Nonferrous Metal Research Institute
•
Processing facility and infrastructure
Faultzone
•
Power Study
Ergon Energy Corporation Limited
•
Hydrology and hydrogeology
CDM Smith
•
Environmental
Epic Environmental Pty Ltd
Key Outcomes of the Pre-Feasibility Study
The key Study outcomes for the project are included in Table 1 below: The estimated Ore Reserve, which constitutes 100% of the production target, has been prepared by Competent Persons in accordance with JORC Code 2012.1
A total of 8.4Mt of total material is mined per annum, generating 4.06Mt of ore mined from the open pit for concentration. This mining rate yields a nominal mine life of over 100 years at Lilyvale. For the purposes of the economic analysis in the PFS, a mine life of only 20 years is considered.
Table 1: Summary of PFS key outcomes 2
Measure
PFS outcome
Study Price (A$16.44/lb)
Life of Mine (Total 110 years)
Total pit volume (Mt)
951.7
Stripping ratio (waste: ore)
1.07
Mined ore (Mt)
459.2
Ore Grade V2O5 (%)
0.49
1 See competent persons statement on Pages 10 and 25 and JORC Tables on Page 26. 2 See Pages 4-16, Competent Persons Statement on Pages 6, 10 and 25 and JORC Tables on Page 26.
Measure
PFS outcome
Study Price (A$16.44/lb)
PFS (Initial 20-year life)
Mined ore (Mt)
80.4
Ore Grade V2O5 (%)
0.49
Concentrate Produced V2O5 (Mt)
15.64
Concentrate Grade (%)
1.82
Refining recovery average (%)
86.1
V2O5 98% Flake Produced (kt)
251.5
Capital costs ($M)
A$243.0
Operating costs ($/lb)
A$8.66
NPV @ 10% ($m)
A$1,019
Payback (years)
1.9
IRR
62%
The PFS has an annual rate of production of 790,000 tonnes of concentrate, producing 12,701 tonnes of 98% V2O5 flake. Operating costs of A$8.66/lb include mining, administration, concentration onsite, transport and refining offshore. Capital costs of A$243.0m include construction of the concentrator via EPCM inclusive of 20% contingency, in addition to a power station, railway siding, bores, administration and accommodation facilities, and an offshore refining plant. Mining capital is provided by the contractor and amortised into the mining rate.
Consideration for refining onshore in regional Queensland was examined in the PFS but discounted at the time due to the high differential in capital and operating costs impacting the projects NPV. As part of the BFS, onshore refining will bere-evaluatedwith the Company's preference to produce final product in Australia for domestic use in electrolyte and vanadium redox flow battery manufacture.
Mineral Resource Estimate
The Project mineralisation is located within marine sediments of the early cretaceous Toolebuc Formation, a stratigraphic unit that occurs throughout the Eromanga Basin in Central-Northern Queensland. Due to the superior grades of the Lilyvale deposit, it was determined to be the most likely to be economically successful and was therefore infilled to improve the classification of the exiting resource with a successful aircore programme completed in late 2019.
