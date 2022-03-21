Horizon Minerals : Richmond Vanadium Project and IPO Update

Cautionary Statement

The PFS referred to in this announcement is based on Proven and Probable Ore Reserves derived from Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources. No Inferred Resource material has been included in the estimation of Ore Reserves. The Company advises that Proven and Probable Ore Reserves provide 100% of the total tonnage and 100% of the total metal underpinning the forecast production target and financial projections. There is no additional life-of-mine plan material derived from the non-Ore Reserve material. There is no dependence of the outcomes of the PFS and the guidance provided in this announcement on the non-Ore Reserve material. No Inferred Mineral Resource material is included in the life of mine plan (refer Appendix 1 and Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements on Pages 24-26).

Horizon Minerals Limited has concluded it has reasonable basis for providing the forward-looking statements included in this announcement (see pages 24-26). The detailed reasons for that conclusion are outlined throughout this announcement and Material Assumptions are disclosed in Appendix 1. This announcement has been prepared in accordance with the JORC Code (2012) and the ASX Listing Rules.

Overview

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon or the Company) is pleased to announce an update of the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS or Study) and progress of the Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for the Richmond vanadium project located in Central North Queensland (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Richmond vanadium project location and surrounding infrastructure

The Richmond vanadium project is located approximately 35km north-west of Richmond in Northwest Queensland. Richmond is a regional service town of 650 people situated 500km by road to the west of Townsville and 400km east of the mining town of Mt Isa (Figure 1).