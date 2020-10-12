Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Horizon North Logistics Inc.    HNL   CA44044D1078

HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC.

(HNL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Horizon North Logistics : Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast and Special Shareholder's Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 04:00am EDT

Horizon North Logistics Inc. ('Horizon North' or the 'Corporation') (TSX: HNL.TO)

Q3 Conference Call

Horizon North announces that it intends to release its 2020 third quarter results on November 10, 2020 after market close and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on November 11, 2020.

The conference call dial in number is 1-888-231-8191

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Horizon's website at www.horizonnorth.ca by selecting the webcast link on the home page.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until November 25, 2020 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 416-849-0833, passcode 4058382.

Proposed Name Change

Horizon North also announces a Special Meeting ('Meeting') of holders ('Shareholders') of common shares of Horizon North to be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST. At the Meeting, the Shareholders will be asked to pass a special resolution authorizing and approving the amendment of the Articles of the Corporation to change the name of the Corporation from 'Horizon North Logistics Inc.' to 'Dexterra Group Inc.' ('Name Change'). A copy of the Management Information Circular and related proxy materials prepared for the Meeting have been posted the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at https://sedar.com and on the Corporation's website at www.horizonnorth.ca.

Subject to the approval by the Shareholders of the Corporation of the Name Change, the common shares are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX') within two to four business days under the ticker symbol 'DXT'.

About Horizon North

Horizon North is a publicly listed corporation (TSX: HNL.TO) operating a pan-Canadian support services platform across eleven provinces and territories and diversified end markets.

Our Modular Solutions business integrates modern design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce high-quality building solutions for commercial, residential and industrial clients. Our Facilities Management business delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence and security, retail, healthcare, education and government. Our Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services business provides a full range of workforce accommodations solutions, forestry services and access solutions to clients in the energy, mining, forestry and construction sectors among others.

Horizon North has an outstanding record of creating and managing places that play a vital role in the national economy and our local communities. What sets us apart is our expertise in bringing together the right people with the right skills to transform service delivery and improve customers' experiences.

Corporate Information

Additional information related to Horizon North, including the Corporation's annual information form, press releases, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR at https://sedar.com.

Drew Knight, CFO
Toronto head office: 5915 Airport Rd., Suite 425 Mississauga, Ontario L4V 1T1
Telephone: (416) 767-1148

You can also visit our website at www.horizonnorth.ca

Disclaimer

Horizon North Logistics Inc. published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 07:59:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC.
04:00aHORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS : Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call a..
PU
10/09HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC : . Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference ..
AQ
09/29HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/18HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS : CEO Rod Graham stepping down from company
AQ
08/18HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC : . Announces the Resignation of Rod Graham as co-Ch..
AQ
08/11HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC : . Announces Results for the Second Quarter ended J..
AQ
07/16HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 5
FA
07/15HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC : . Announces Post-Consolidation Trading and 2020 Se..
AQ
07/13HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS : Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Shareho..
PU
07/10HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC. : Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Sh..
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 486 M - -
Net income 2020 44,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,62x
Yield 2020 5,14%
Capitalization 104 M 75,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 262
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Horizon North Logistics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Roderick William Graham Non-Independent Director
John Maccuish CEO & Non-Independent Director
R William Mcfarland Chairman
Jeff Litchfield Vice President-Operations, Industrial Services
Drew Knight Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC.-16.26%240
VINCI SA-24.10%49 903
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.25%31 970
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.08%18 590
FERROVIAL, S.A.-22.14%18 227
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-30.07%17 467
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group