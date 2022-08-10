Log in
    6015   TW0006015001

HORIZON SECURITIES CO., LTD.

(6015)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-08
10.30 TWD   -0.96%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Horizon Securities : Announcement of the Partial Supplement or Correction of the Company's 2021 Annual Report.

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: HORIZON SECURITIES CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/10 Time of announcement 13:59:39
Subject 
 Announcement of the Partial Supplement or
Correction of the Company's 2021 Annual Report.
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 50
Statement 
1.Date of receipt of letter from TPEx to request
supplement or correction:2022/08/09
2.Deadline imposed for supplement or correction:2022/08/10
3.Content of supplement or correction:Partial supplement/correction on page
27 of the Company's 2021 Chinese-version Annual Report.
Partial supplement/correction on page 36 of the Company's 2021 English
-version Annual Report.
4.Countermeasures:Re-upload revised 2021 Annual Report (version revised upon
shareholders'meeting) to the Market Observation Post System, and announce
material information.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Horizon Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 2 633 M - -
Net income 2021 1 239 M - -
Net cash 2021 877 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,32x
Yield 2021 9,70%
Capitalization 3 618 M 120 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,35x
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 470
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart HORIZON SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Horizon Securities Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIZON SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chen Min Lin General Manager & Director
Pei Jung Hsieh Head-Finance & Accounting
Han Tsung Liu Chairman
Hank Wang Assistant Vice President & Head-Administration
Chun Te Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORIZON SECURITIES CO., LTD.-41.14%120
MORGAN STANLEY-12.26%147 699
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-18.61%128 776
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-12.51%108 912
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-26.62%40 447
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-15.36%25 733