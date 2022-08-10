Horizon Securities : Announcement of the Partial Supplement or Correction of the Company's 2021 Annual Report.

Statement

1.Date of receipt of letter from TPEx to request supplement or correction:2022/08/09 2.Deadline imposed for supplement or correction:2022/08/10 3.Content of supplement or correction:Partial supplement/correction on page 27 of the Company's 2021 Chinese-version Annual Report. Partial supplement/correction on page 36 of the Company's 2021 English -version Annual Report. 4.Countermeasures:Re-upload revised 2021 Annual Report (version revised upon shareholders'meeting) to the Market Observation Post System, and announce material information. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.