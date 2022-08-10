Horizon Securities : Announcement of the Partial Supplement or Correction of the Company's 2021 Annual Report.
08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Provided by: HORIZON SECURITIES CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/10
Time of announcement
13:59:39
Subject
Announcement of the Partial Supplement or
Correction of the Company's 2021 Annual Report.
Date of events
2022/08/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 50
Statement
1.Date of receipt of letter from TPEx to request
supplement or correction:2022/08/09
2.Deadline imposed for supplement or correction:2022/08/10
3.Content of supplement or correction:Partial supplement/correction on page
27 of the Company's 2021 Chinese-version Annual Report.
Partial supplement/correction on page 36 of the Company's 2021 English
-version Annual Report.
4.Countermeasures:Re-upload revised 2021 Annual Report (version revised upon
shareholders'meeting) to the Market Observation Post System, and announce
material information.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Horizon Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:09 UTC.