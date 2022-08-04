Horizon Securities : Announcement that the Company's Registrar Agency Department will terminate the stock service business for Long Time Technology Co., Ltd. since November 1st, 2022.
08/04/2022 | 07:37am BST
Provided by: HORIZON SECURITIES CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/04
Time of announcement
14:29:57
Subject
Announcement that the Company's Registrar Agency
Department will terminate the stock service business for
Long Time Technology Co., Ltd. since November 1st, 2022.
Date of events
2022/08/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/04
2.Company name:Horizon Securities Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company's Registrar Agency Department will terminate
the stock service business for Long Time Technology Co., Ltd. since November
1st, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:none
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:In accordance with laws from the
Regulations Governing the Administration of Shareholder Services of Public
Companies, article 3.
