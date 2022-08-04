Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Horizon Securities Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6015   TW0006015001

HORIZON SECURITIES CO., LTD.

(6015)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  02/08/2022
11.05 TWD   -0.90%
07:37aHORIZON SECURITIES : Announcement that the Company's Registrar Agency Department will terminate the stock service business for Long Time Technology Co., Ltd. since November 1st, 2022.
PU
07/07HORIZON SECURITIES : Announcement of the company's unaudited consolidated profit for June 2022
PU
06/30HORIZON SECURITIES : Announcement of the record date of the ex-rights and dividend resolved by of the Board of Directors
PU
Summary 
Summary

Horizon Securities : Announcement that the Company's Registrar Agency Department will terminate the stock service business for Long Time Technology Co., Ltd. since November 1st, 2022.

08/04/2022 | 07:37am BST
Today's Information

Provided by: HORIZON SECURITIES CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/04 Time of announcement 14:29:57
Subject 
 Announcement that the Company's Registrar Agency
Department will terminate the stock service business for
Long Time Technology Co., Ltd. since November 1st, 2022.
Date of events 2022/08/04 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/04
2.Company name:Horizon Securities Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company's Registrar Agency Department will terminate
the stock service business for Long Time Technology Co., Ltd. since November
1st, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:none
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:In accordance with laws from the
Regulations Governing the Administration of Shareholder Services of Public
Companies, article 3.

Disclaimer

Horizon Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 06:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 2 633 M - -
Net income 2021 1 239 M - -
Net cash 2021 877 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,32x
Yield 2021 9,70%
Capitalization 3 881 M 129 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,35x
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 470
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart HORIZON SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Horizon Securities Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIZON SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chen Min Lin General Manager & Director
Pei Jung Hsieh Head-Finance & Accounting
Han Tsung Liu Chairman
Hank Wang Assistant Vice President & Head-Administration
Chun Te Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORIZON SECURITIES CO., LTD.-36.86%129
MORGAN STANLEY-14.90%146 541
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-17.98%130 810
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-12.91%119 735
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-29.00%39 012
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-16.65%24 865