Horizon Securities : Announcement that the Company's Registrar Agency Department will terminate the stock service business for Long Time Technology Co., Ltd. since November 1st, 2022.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/04 2.Company name:Horizon Securities Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:The Company's Registrar Agency Department will terminate the stock service business for Long Time Technology Co., Ltd. since November 1st, 2022. 6.Countermeasures:none 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:In accordance with laws from the Regulations Governing the Administration of Shareholder Services of Public Companies, article 3.