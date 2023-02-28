Advanced search
    HRZN   US44045A1025

HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATION

(HRZN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:01:13 2023-02-28 pm EST
12.42 USD   -1.58%
Horizon Technology Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Horizon Technology Finance Corporation - HRZN
BU
Horizon Technology Finance Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Announces Management Appointments
CI
HORIZON TECHNOLOGY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Horizon Technology Finance Corporation - HRZN

02/28/2023 | 02:14pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC ("HTFM"), the investment adviser to Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: HRZN) to an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC. KSF is seeking to determine whether the transaction and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-hrzn/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 76,1 M - -
Net income 2022 27,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 9,79%
Capitalization 333 M 333 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,0%
Managers and Directors
Robert D. Pomeroy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerald A. Michaud President & Director
Daniel R. Trolio Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Todd A. McDonald Senior Managing Director-Technology
Daniel S. Devorsetz Executive VP, Chief Operating & Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATION8.79%333
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION5.31%10 335
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.11.94%5 544
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-2.80%3 904
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.85%3 818
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-3.85%3 732