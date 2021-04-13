Log in
HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATION

(HRZN)
Horizon Technology Finance : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

04/13/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
FARMINGTON, Conn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) ("Horizon") (the "Company"), a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries, announced today that it plans to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, after the close of market trading.  

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will feature remarks by Robert D. Pomeroy, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gerald A. Michaud, President, and Daniel R. Trolio, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. To participate in the call, please dial (877) 407-9716 (domestic) or (201) 493-6779 (international). The conference ID is 13718411. Please dial into the call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast on the Company's website, www.horizontechfinance.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Internet broadcast.

An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) is a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries. The investment objective of Horizon is to maximize its investment portfolio's return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. Horizon is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, with a regional office in Pleasanton, California, and investment professionals located in Portland, Maine, Austin, Texas, and Reston, Virginia. To learn more, please visit www.horizontechfinance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Horizon undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
ICR
Garrett Edson
ir@horizontechfinance.com
(860) 284-6450

Media Relations:
ICR
Chris Gillick
HorizonPR@icrinc.com 
(646) 677-1819

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/horizon-technology-finance-to-announce-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-301268119.html

SOURCE Horizon Technology Finance Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
