Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRZN   US44045A1025

HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATION

(HRZN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
12.20 USD   +0.99%
04:16pHorizon Technology Finance to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
07/18HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/13HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE : Provides Second Quarter 2022 Portfolio Update - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Horizon Technology Finance to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

07/19/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FARMINGTON, Conn., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) ("Horizon") (the "Company"), a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries, announced today that it plans to release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, after the close of market trading. 

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will feature remarks by Robert D. Pomeroy, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gerald A. Michaud, President, and Daniel R. Trolio, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. To participate in the call, please dial (877) 407-9716 (domestic) or (201) 493-6779 (international). The conference ID is 13731060. Please dial into the call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast on the Company's website, www.horizontechfinance.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Internet broadcast.

An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) is a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries. The investment objective of HRZN is to maximize its investment portfolio's return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, with a regional office in Pleasanton, California, and investment professionals located in Portland, Maine, Austin, Texas, and Reston, Virginia. To learn more, please visit horizontechfinance.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Horizon undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
ICR
Garrett Edson
ir@horizontechfinance.com
(860) 284-6450

Media Relations:
ICR
Chris Gillick
HorizonPR@icrinc.com 
(646) 677-1819

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/horizon-technology-finance-to-announce-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301589484.html

SOURCE Horizon Technology Finance Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATION
04:16pHorizon Technology Finance to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
07/18HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATI : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/13HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE : Provides Second Quarter 2022 Portfolio Update - Form 8-K
PU
07/13Horizon Technology Finance Provides Second Quarter 2022 Portfolio Update
PR
07/11Horizon Technology Finance Leads $45 Million Venture Loan Facility to InBrace
PR
07/11HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE : Material Event - Form 8-K
PU
07/11HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/22IMV up 29% in US Trade, Boosts Financial Position With US$10 Million Drawdown From Long..
MT
06/16HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATI : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/15HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATION
More recommendations