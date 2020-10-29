Log in
AGC Biologics : and Horizon Therapeutics plc Expand Partnership

10/29/2020

SEATTLE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced that its partnership with Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq:  HZNP) is expanding to produce Horizon's Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) treatment, TEPEZZA, at AGC's new facility in Boulder, CO. The state-of-the-art facility includes two 20,000L stainless steel mammalian bioreactors which AGC is offering to customers who need very high-volume commercial production.

"We have partnered with AGC on TEPEZZA production for more than three years and have seen excellent collaboration between our technical teams, which has resulted in rapid process transfer and an efficient launch," says Michael DesJardin, Executive Vice President, Technical Operations and Corporate Quality, Horizon. "AGC has a deep understanding of TEPEZZA and we look forward to expanding our partnership."

AGC and Horizon began partnering in 2017 and there are ongoing projects at AGC's Copenhagen and Seattle facilities. Horizon will now be AGC's first client that will have a product manufactured at the new site in Boulder. The facility is well equipped for the production of TEPEZZA. Following approval, it is expected that the facility will produce the majority of the TEPEZZA supply.

"We are extremely pleased to expand our strategic partnership with Horizon by leveraging the large-scale stainless steel capacity at our new facility in Boulder," says AGC Biologics Chief Business Officer Mark Womack. "Our globally aligned network is equipped and ready to continue supplying TEPEZZA to the market."

About Horizon Therapeutics:
Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases.  Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients.  We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives.  For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com.

About AGC Biologics:
AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), viral vectors and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 1,600 employees worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients' most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.

 

