  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HZNP   IE00BQPVQZ61

HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(HZNP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-01 pm EST
100.88 USD   +0.59%
02:39aFrench Drugmaker Sanofi to Only Consider Cash Offer for Ireland's Horizon Therapeutics
MT
02:34aFrench company Sanofi: any offer for Horizon Therapeutics, if made, will be in cash
RE
12/01Alembic Pharmaceuticals Gets US FDA's Final Approval for Generic Joint Pain Drug
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French company Sanofi: any offer for Horizon Therapeutics, if made, will be in cash

12/02/2022 | 02:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: VivaTech conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French health group Sanofi said on Friday that if it decided to bid for biotech company Horizon Therapeutics Plc, it would do so in cash.

"Any offer for Horizon Therapeutics Plc, if made, would be in cash, as required by Rule 2.12 of the Takeover Rules," Sanofi said in a statement.

"There is no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to terms on which any such offer may be made, if forthcoming," it added.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc, which has a market capitalization of about $18 billion, is in talks with Amgen Inc, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Global Services over potential takeover offers.

Horizon, which makes drugs for rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, however, has said there can be no certainty that any offer will be made.

Sanofi has made several large-scale takeover deals in recent years, and earlier this year it completed the buyout of immuno-oncology company Amunix Pharmaceuticals for around $1 billion.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. -0.16% 285.94 Delayed Quote.27.10%
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY 0.59% 100.88 Delayed Quote.-6.38%
SANOFI 1.12% 87.45 Real-time Quote.-1.28%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 604 M - -
Net income 2022 523 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22 734 M 22 734 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,31x
EV / Sales 2023 5,72x
Nbr of Employees 2 095
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 100,29 $
Average target price 108,20 $
Spread / Average Target 7,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy P. Walbert Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Aaron L. Cox Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey W. Sherman CMO, Executive VP-Development & Regulatory Affairs
Michael A. DesJardin Executive VP-Technical Operations & Quality
Jeffrey D. Kent Executive VP-Medical Affairs & Outcomes Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-6.38%22 734
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.48%465 378
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY34.34%352 592
ABBVIE INC.19.37%284 947
PFIZER, INC.-13.50%281 395
MERCK & CO., INC.43.27%279 198