Horizon Therapeutics Public : Aviso aos Acionistas

Banco B3 S.A, as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program (BDR Program) of Horizon Therapeutics Plc (Company), ISIN BRH1ZNBDR006, hereby informs that, according to the link below, on 12/12/2022, it was announced the merge process between the Company and the Acquirer Sub of Amgen Inc., Pillartree Limited

(Surviving Company).

Under the terms of the deal, shareholders of the Company will receive, for each share they hold in custody, the amount of US$ 116.50, in an all-cashtransaction. After completion of the Merge, the Company will become privately owned by the Surviving Company, and its stocks will be de-listed from the NASDAQ Stock Exchange. https://ir.horizontherapeutics.com/news- releases/news-release-details/rule-27- announcement-amgen-inc-acquire-horizon- therapeutics-plc

The closing date of this transaction is yet to be defined; however, the Company expects it to be closed in the first half of 2023.

Kindly Notice that Banco B3 tracks this Corporate Action continuously and will release a new Notice to Shareholders in the eventuality of any updates released by the company.