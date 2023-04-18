Advanced search
    HZNP   IE00BQPVQZ61

HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(HZNP)
  Report
04:00:00 2023-04-18 pm EDT
111.90 USD   -0.08%
Horizon Therapeutics Public : ESG Overview/SASB - August 2022

04/18/2023
2021 ESG Overview

Horizon Therapeutics plc

August 2022

HorizonTherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This ESG Overview presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to governance, development, manufacturing and commercialization plans and goals and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on Horizon's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks that Horizon's actual future governance, financial and operating results may differ from its expectations or goals; regulatory obligations and oversight, including any changes in the legal and regulatory environment in which Horizon operates and those risks detailed from time-to- time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Horizon's filings and reports with the SEC. Horizon undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information.

2

Table of Contents

Horizon At-A-Glance

4

Key Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Factors for Horizon: Overview

5

Our Governance

6

Our Focus on Ethics, Integrity and Doing the Right Thing

15

Our Purpose

17

Access to Medicines and Our Patient-Centric Focus

20

Our Corporate Culture

22

Our Product Supply Chain

25

Minimizing Environmental Impacts

26

2021 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index - New!

27

Additional Resources

40

3

Horizon At-A-Glance

Focused on going to

incredible lengths for our

patient populations

Our R&D pipeline includes

more than 20 programs

~2,000 employees(1)

Our medicines treat rare,

Global headquarters in Dublin,

autoimmune and severe

Ireland; U.S. headquarters

inflammatory diseases

in Deerfield, Illinois

Unless otherwise noted, information in this 2021 ESG Overview is for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.

4

(1) As of June 30, 2022, Horizon employed approximately 2,015 full-time employees.

Key Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Factors for Horizon: Overview

ESG at Horizon is Overseen by Our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee

We go to incredible lengths at Horizon to impact lives and make the world a better place. Our mission is simple and powerful: to improve

people's lives. The work we do benefits the patients who use our medicines, their caregivers and treating physicians -

and it also benefits all of us who work at Horizon, contributing to our longer-term success and sustainability

Our

Governance

We employ

strong

corporate

governance

principles

and practices

Our Purpose

Access to

Engaged,

Award-Winning

and Our Focus

Medicines and

Corporate

Our Product

on Ethics and

Our Patient-

Culture;

Supply Chain

Integrity

Centric Focus

Commitment to

Diversity

We build

We make health

We invest in

We work

healthier

a priority,

our culture and

rigorously to

communities,

not a privilege

are consistently

ensure the

urgently and

recognized for

safety and

responsibly;

our engaged

quality of our

ethics and

and diverse

medicines

integrity are

workforce

core to all

we do

Minimizing

Environmental

Impacts

We conduct our

business in a

responsible

way that

minimizes

environmental

impacts

5

Disclaimer

Horizon Therapeutics plc published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 21:49:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
