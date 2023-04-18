Horizon Therapeutics Public : ESG Overview/SASB - August 2022
2021 ESG Overview
Horizon Therapeutics plc
August 2022
Forward-Looking Statements
This ESG Overview presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to governance, development, manufacturing and commercialization plans and goals and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on Horizon's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks that Horizon's actual future governance, financial and operating results may differ from its expectations or goals; regulatory obligations and oversight, including any changes in the legal and regulatory environment in which Horizon operates and those risks detailed from time-to- time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Horizon's filings and reports with the SEC. Horizon undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information.
Table of Contents
Horizon At-A-Glance
Key Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Factors for Horizon: Overview
Our Governance
Our Focus on Ethics, Integrity and Doing the Right Thing
Our Purpose
Access to Medicines and Our Patient-Centric Focus
Our Corporate Culture
Our Product Supply Chain
Minimizing Environmental Impacts
2021 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index -New!
Additional Resources
Horizon At-A-Glance
Focused on going to
incredible lengths for our
patient populations
Our R&D pipeline includes
more than 20 programs
~2,000 employees(1)
Our medicines treat rare,
Global headquarters in Dublin,
autoimmune and severe
Ireland; U.S. headquarters
inflammatory diseases
in Deerfield, Illinois
Unless otherwise noted, information in this 2021 ESG Overview is for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
(1) As of June 30, 2022, Horizon employed approximately 2,015 full-time employees.
Key Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Factors for Horizon: Overview
ESG at Horizon is Overseen by Our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee
We go to incredible lengths at Horizon to impact lives and make the world a better place. Our mission is simple and powerful: to improve
people's lives. The work we do benefits the patients who use our medicines, their caregivers and treating physicians -
and it also benefits all of us who work at Horizon, contributing to our longer-term success and sustainability
