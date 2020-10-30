Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company    HZNP   IE00BQPVQZ61

HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(HZNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Horizon Therapeutics Public : New TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw) Data to Be Presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Annual Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 08:03am EDT

-- Oral presentation will highlight results from the OPTIC 48-week off-treatment follow-up period, including long-term proptosis (eye bulging) response and diplopia (double vision) improvement --

-- Poster presentation assesses improvement in fellow eye of patients with TED, indicating potential benefits in less severe disease --

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced new TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw) data being presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (AAO 2020 Virtual), Nov. 13-15, 2020. TEPEZZA is the first and only medicine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of TED – a serious, progressive and vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease.1

TEPEZZA data being presented at AAO 2020 Virtual include:

  • Long-Term Assessment of Proptosis and Diplopia from the OPTIC Trial of Teprotumumab in Thyroid Eye Disease
    • Session: PA038, R. Douglas
    • Date: On Demand (oral presentation)
  • Improvement in the Fellow Eye of Patients With TED: Pooled Analyses from the Teprotumumab Studies
    • Session: PO305, R. Douglas
    • Date: On Demand (scientific poster)
  • Dysthyroid Optic Neuropathy Response to Teprotumumab: Early Response to Therapy
    • Session: PO307, C. Sears
    • Date: On Demand (scientific poster)
      Independent study
  • What Every Ophthalmologist Should Know About Teprotumumab
    • Session: OCU03V, R. Douglas
    • Date: Friday, Nov. 13, 2020; 1:07 p.m. PT (live broadcast)
  • Plastics: Biologics for Orbital Disease (teprotumumab)
    • Session: SYM17V, R. Douglas
    • Date: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020; 2:05 p.m. PT (live broadcast)

In addition, Horizon will host a virtual product theater on Friday, Nov. 13 at 4:30 p.m. PT about TEPEZZA, featuring Raymond Douglas, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Orbital and Thyroid Eye Disease Program, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

About Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)

TED is a serious, progressive and vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease.1 TED often occurs in people living with hyperthyroidism or Graves’ disease; however, it is a distinct disease that is caused by autoantibodies activating an IGF-1R-mediated signaling complex on cells within the retro-orbital space.2,3 This leads to a cascade of negative effects, which may cause long-term, irreversible damage. As TED progresses, the serious damage it can cause includes proptosis (eye bulging), strabismus (misalignment of the eyes) and diplopia (double vision) – and in some cases can lead to blindness.4,5

About TEPEZZA

INDICATION

TEPEZZA is indicated for the treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Warnings and Precautions

Infusion Reactions: TEPEZZA may cause infusion reactions. Infusion reactions have been reported in approximately 4% of patients treated with TEPEZZA. Reported infusion reactions have usually been mild or moderate in severity. Signs and symptoms may include transient increases in blood pressure, feeling hot, tachycardia, dyspnea, headache and muscular pain. Infusion reactions may occur during an infusion or within 1.5 hours after an infusion. In patients who experience an infusion reaction, consideration should be given to premedicating with an antihistamine, antipyretic, or corticosteroid and/or administering all subsequent infusions at a slower infusion rate.

Preexisting Inflammatory Bowel Disease: TEPEZZA may cause an exacerbation of preexisting inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Monitor patients with IBD for flare of disease. If IBD exacerbation is suspected, consider discontinuation of TEPEZZA.

Hyperglycemia: Increased blood glucose or hyperglycemia may occur in patients treated with TEPEZZA. In clinical trials, 10% of patients (two-thirds of whom had preexisting diabetes or impaired glucose tolerance) experienced hyperglycemia. Hyperglycemic events should be managed with medications for glycemic control, if necessary. Monitor patients for elevated blood glucose and symptoms of hyperglycemia while on treatment with TEPEZZA. Patients with preexisting diabetes should be under appropriate glycemic control before receiving TEPEZZA.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥5% and greater than placebo) are muscle spasm, nausea, alopecia, diarrhea, fatigue, hyperglycemia, hearing impairment, dysgeusia, headache and dry skin.

For additional information on TEPEZZA, please see Full Prescribing Information at TEPEZZAhcp.com.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

References

  1. Barrio-Barrio J, et al. Graves' Ophthalmopathy: VISA versus EUGOGO Classification, Assessment, and Management. Journal of Ophthalmopathy. 2015;2015:1-16.
  2. Weightman DR, et al. Autoantibodies to IGF-1 Binding Sites in Thyroid Associated Ophthalmopathy. Autoimmunity. 1993;16(4):251–257.
  3. Pritchard J, et al. Immunoglobulin Activation of T Cell Chemoattractant Expression in Fibroblasts from Patients with Graves’ Disease Is Mediated Through the Insulin-Like Growth Factor 1 Receptor Pathway. J Immunol. 2003;170:6348-6354.
  4. Bartalena L, et al. The 2016 European Thyroid Association/European Group on Graves' Orbitopathy Guidelines for the Management of Graves' Orbitopathy. Eur Thyroid J. 2016;5(1):9-26.
  5. McKeag D, et al. Clinical features of dysthyroid optic neuropathy: a European Group on Graves' Orbitopathy (EUGOGO) survey. Br J Ophthalmol. 2007;91:455-458.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
08:03aHORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC : New TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw) Data to Be Presen..
BU
10/29AGC BIOLOGICS : and Horizon Therapeutics plc Expand Partnership
PR
10/29HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC : Initiates Clinical Trial to Assess Shorter Infusion D..
BU
10/28HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED : quaterly earnings release
10/26HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC : Named One of the Most Innovative Companies by Crain's..
BU
10/23HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC : Named One of the Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces by..
BU
10/22HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC : New Data Offers Insights on Treatment with KRYSTEX..
BU
10/20HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC : Announces TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw) Selected as a ..
BU
10/16HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC : FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® Name Horizon Ther..
BU
10/14HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC : TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw) Data from the Phase 2..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 945 M - -
Net income 2020 98,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 300 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 173x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 17 125 M 17 125 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,65x
EV / Sales 2021 5,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 225
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 102,27 $
Last Close Price 77,72 $
Spread / Highest target 58,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy P. Walbert Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul W. Hoelscher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey W. Sherman Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey D. Kent Executive VP-Medical Affairs & Outcomes Research
Michael G. Grey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY114.70%17 125
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.95%361 159
ROCHE HOLDING AG-6.40%274 461
PFIZER INC.-9.95%196 047
MERCK & CO., INC.-16.56%191 944
NOVARTIS AG-22.62%176 518
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group