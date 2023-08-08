Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the pending transaction with Amgen Inc., development, manufacturing and commercialization plans; expected timing of clinical trials and commercial launches; expected future milestones, pipeline expansions and regulatory approvals; potential market opportunities for, and benefits of, Horizon's medicines and medicine candidates; expected impact of commercial strategies, clinical trial results and product label updates; and business and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on Horizon's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, whether the pending transaction with Amgen Inc. will be completed in a timely manner or at all, including whether the district court grants or denies the FTC's request for a preliminary injunction; the parties' ability to satisfy (or willingness to waive) the conditions to the consummation of the pending transaction with Amgen Inc., including with respect to the absence of orders preventing the consummation of the transaction; the effect of the pending transaction with Amgen Inc. on Horizon's business relationships, operating results and business generally; risks that Horizon's actual future financial and operating results may differ from its expectations or goals; Horizon's ability to grow net sales from existing medicines; impacts of the on-going war between Russia and Ukraine; changes in inflation, interest rates and general economic conditions; the availability of coverage and adequate reimbursement and pricing from government and third-party payers; Horizon's ability to successfully implement its business strategies, including the risks that its medicine growth and global expansion initiatives and strategies may not be successful and that new challenges to growth may arise in the future; risks inherent in developing novel medicine candidates and existing medicines for new indications; whether additional clinical trial results or data analyses will be consistent with preliminary results, results from other trials or Horizon's expectations; risks associated with regulatory approvals; risks in the ability to recruit, train and retain qualified personnel; competition, including generic competition; the ability to protect intellectual property and defend patents; regulatory obligations and oversight, including any changes in the legal and regulatory environment in which Horizon operates and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Horizon's filings and reports with the SEC. Horizon undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information.

In light of the announced agreement to be acquired by Amgen Inc. and applicable securities laws, Horizon is not providing forward-looking financial guidance in this presentation.