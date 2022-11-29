Horizon Therapeutics fields buyout interest from Amgen, J&J and Sanofi

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Horizon Therapeutics Plc said on Tuesday its board was engaged in highly preliminary discussions with Amgen Inc, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Global Services for potential takeover offers.

The biotech company, which has a market capitalization of $17.7 billion, added there can be no certainty that any offer will be made.

Horizon Therapeutics makes drugs for rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)