    HZNP   IE00BQPVQZ61

HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(HZNP)
  Report
11-29-2022
106.00 USD   +35.90%
Horizon Therapeutics fields buyout interest from Amgen, J&J and Sanofi

11/29/2022 | 04:44pm EST
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Horizon Therapeutics Plc said on Tuesday its board was engaged in highly preliminary discussions with Amgen Inc, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Global Services for potential takeover offers.

The biotech company, which has a market capitalization of $17.7 billion, added there can be no certainty that any offer will be made.

Horizon Therapeutics makes drugs for rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN INC. -0.22% 281.99 Delayed Quote.26.12%
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY 0.97% 78.76 Delayed Quote.-27.62%
SANOFI 0.34% 88.19 Real-time Quote.-0.78%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 603 M - -
Net income 2022 531 M - -
Net cash 2022 144 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 676 M 17 676 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,87x
EV / Sales 2023 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 2 095
Free-Float 98,7%
Managers and Directors
Timothy P. Walbert Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Aaron L. Cox Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey W. Sherman CMO, Executive VP-Development & Regulatory Affairs
Michael A. DesJardin Executive VP-Technical Operations & Quality
Jeffrey D. Kent Executive VP-Medical Affairs & Outcomes Research
