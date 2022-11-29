Horizon Therapeutics fields buyout interest from Amgen, J&J and Sanofi

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Horizon Therapeutics Plc
said on Tuesday its board was engaged in highly preliminary
discussions with Amgen Inc, Sanofi and
Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Global Services for
potential takeover offers.
The biotech company, which has a market capitalization of
$17.7 billion, added there can be no certainty that any offer
will be made.
Horizon Therapeutics makes drugs for rare, autoimmune and
severe inflammatory diseases.
(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)