Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces Voting Results from Special Shareholder Meetings

Horizon Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: HZNP):

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER

for

HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC

by

Pillartree Limited, a newly formed private limited company wholly owned by Amgen Inc.

to be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Irish Companies Act 2014

Announcement relating to the results of the Scheme Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting

Horizon Therapeutics plc, a public limited company incorporated in Ireland ("Horizon" or the "Company") announces today that, in relation to the offer for the Company by Pillartree Limited ("Acquirer Sub"), a newly formed private limited company wholly owned by Amgen Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Amgen"), pursuant to which Acquirer Sub will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of the Company (the "Proposed Transaction"), the resolutions required to approve the scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Irish Companies Act of 2014 (the "Scheme") were passed by the requisite majorities at the scheme meeting (the "Scheme Meeting") and the related extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") held earlier today.

Full details of the resolutions passed are set out in the notices of the Scheme Meeting and EGM contained in the proxy statement filed by Horizon with the SEC on January 23, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement").

The detailed voting results of the polls taken in respect of each of the resolutions at the Scheme Meeting and EGM are set out below.

1. Scheme Meeting:

The resolution to approve the Scheme was duly passed on a poll vote. The required quorum in respect of the Scheme Meeting, being at least one or more Scheme Shareholders present in person or by proxy holding not less than a majority of the issued and outstanding Scheme Shares entitled to vote at the Scheme Meeting, was satisfied.

Resolution: To Approve the Scheme of Arrangement

Number of Scheme Shareholders who voted % of Scheme Shareholders who voted Number of Scheme Shares voted % of Scheme Shares voted Number of Scheme Shares voted as a % of total Scheme Shares** For 17 94.44% 173,076,982 99.89% 75.78% Against 1 5.56% 193,546 0.11% 0.08% Total 18 100% 173,270,528 100.00% 75.86% Abstain* 1 N/A 29,782 N/A N/A

* The "Abstain" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that an abstention is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution. ** The total number of Horizon Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time was 228,388,739.

2. Extraordinary General Meeting:

At the EGM, Resolutions 1 to 4, as set out in the notice of the EGM in the Proxy Statement, were duly passed on a poll vote. The required quorum in respect of the EGM, being at least one or more Horizon Shareholders present in person or by proxy holding not less than a majority of the issued and outstanding Horizon Shares entitled to vote at the EGM, was satisfied.

Resolution 1: Ordinary Resolution – The Scheme Approval Resolution

Number of Horizon Shares voted % of Horizon Shares voted Number of Horizon Shares voted as a % of total Horizon Shares** For 174,475,993 99.90% 76.39% Against 177,093 0.10% 0.08% Total 174,653,086 100.00% 76.47% Abstain* 113,814 N/A N/A

* The "Abstain" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that an abstention is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution. ** The total number of Horizon Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time was 228,388,739.

Resolution 2: Special Resolution – Articles of Association Amendment Resolution

Number of Horizon Shares voted % of Horizon Shares voted Number of Horizon Shares voted as a % of total Horizon Shares** For 174,262,766 99.90% 76.30% Against 169,072 0.10% 0.07% Total 174,431,838 100.00% 76.37% Abstain* 335,062 N/A N/A

* The "Abstain" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that an abstention is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution. ** The total number of Horizon Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time was 228,388,739.

Resolution 3: Ordinary Resolution (non-binding, advisory) – Compensation Resolution at the EGM

Number of Horizon Shares voted % of Horizon Shares voted Number of Horizon Shares voted as a % of total Horizon Shares** For 157,217,192 90.72% 68.84% Against 16,076,760 9.28% 7.04% Total 173,293,952 100.00% 75.88% Abstain* 1,472,948 N/A N/A

* The "Abstain" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that an abstention is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution. ** The total number of Horizon Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time was 228,388,739.

Resolution 4: Ordinary Resolution – Adjournment Resolution

Number of Horizon Shares voted % of Horizon Shares voted Number of Horizon Shares voted as a % of total Horizon Shares** For 160,817,240 92.20% 70.41% Against 13,605,785 7.80% 5.96% Total 174,423,025 100.00% 76.37% Abstain* 343,875 N/A N/A

* The "Abstain" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that an abstention is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution. ** The total number of Horizon Shares in issue at the Voting Record Time was 228,388,739.

In connection with the Proposed Transaction, the parties to the Transaction Agreement have received clearances or confirmations of non-applicability related to foreign direct investment in Denmark, Italy and Germany and clearances related to antitrust in Germany and Austria. Completion of the Proposed Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the other conditions set out in the Proxy Statement, as may be amended and supplemented, but is currently expected to occur in the first half of 2023. In order for the Scheme to become effective, the sanction of the Scheme by the Irish High Court is required.

Certain capitalised words used in this announcement and not herein defined have the meanings given to such words in the Scheme of Arrangement set forth in Part 3 of the Proxy Statement.

