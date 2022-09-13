Advanced search
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(HZNP)
Horizon Therapeutics plc Joins the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) to Encourage People to #LoveYourEyes this World Sight Day

09/13/2022 | 08:33am EDT
-- Annual observance aims to raise awareness of blindness and vision impairment as a major global public health and development issue --

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) is teaming up with World Sight Day organizers IAPB to challenge five million people globally to pledge to have their vision checked before World Sight Day on Oct. 13. This year’s theme is #LoveYourEyes and calls on individuals to prioritize their eye health, while raising awareness about the challenges faced by the one billion people worldwide who cannot access or afford eye care services.

“We are proud to support World Sight Day as a global partner by raising awareness of the importance of regular eye exams and helping to advance global access to eye care,” said Eric Foster, senior vice president, general manager, gout and ophthalmology business units, Horizon. “We have seen firsthand from our work in sight-impairing rare diseases that early intervention and self-advocacy are key to preventing vision loss. By focusing the world’s attention on the importance of eye health, we hope to empower people to take steps to protect their vision before it’s too late.”

To help achieve this year’s vision screening goal, Horizon and Prevent Blindness – the leading volunteer eye health and safety organization in the Unites States – are providing free vision screenings and eye health education across the country. Events will be conducted at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 21; at Gallagher Way adjacent to Wrigley Field on Friday, Sept. 30; and at state capitols in Atlanta, Ga., Austin, Texas, Columbus, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C.

“More than 7 million people in the United States are living with uncorrectable vision loss, which is a staggering statistic because vision loss and blindness are often preventable,” said Jeff Todd, president and chief executive officer, Prevent Blindness. “At Prevent Blindness, we aim to remove barriers to eye care for people of all ages and give them the chance to have the best vision possible. World Sight Day is an important opportunity to spread this mission and improve outcomes through advocacy, education and awareness.”

“The success of last year’s World Sight Day and the Love Your Eyes campaign was unparalleled and showed the true power of what can be achieved when the sector comes together,” said Peter Holland, chief executive officer, IAPB. “This year we will continue to build and put more resources behind World Sight Day as a global moment in time to remind us all to Love Your Eyes. We look forward to working with the eye health sector and members of the public to spread that message far and wide.”

Visit iapb.org/WSD2022 to learn how you can #LoveYourEyes and encourage others to do the same. You can also pledge your own vision screenings here.

About Horizon

Horizon is a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About IAPB

The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) is the overarching alliance for the global eye care sector with 150 members worldwide drawn from NGOs and civil society, corporate organizations, professional bodies and research and eye care institutions. Please visit: www.iapb.org.

About Prevent Blindness

Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, visit us at preventblindness.org, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2022
