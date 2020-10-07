Log in
Horizon Therapeutics plc : Named One of San Francisco Bay Area's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For

10/07/2020 | 08:04am EDT

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has been named one of “San Francisco Bay Area's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For.” This is the first year that Horizon has been named to the list since opening the company’s South San Francisco office in November 2019.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For given our growing presence and strong commitment to the Bay Area,” said Srini Ramanathan, Ph.D., group vice president, development sciences and South San Francisco site head. “We remain dedicated to offering our South San Francisco employees the best of Horizon, including support and resources during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, offering opportunities to give back in our communities and providing ongoing education and development experiences.”

Organizations on the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For list are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and many more. The 2020 list was strongly based on demonstrated leadership during COVID-19 and how each organization has used their voice for important actions regarding anti-Black racism.

When addressing the COVID-19 situation, Horizon’s COVID-19 leave policy surpassed government recommended guidelines with 100% pay continuation to employees impacted by the virus. The company also instituted companywide paid days off and issued an appreciation bonus, providing an opportunity for employees to support their health and wellbeing and recharge. Additionally, Horizon has provided support to community organizations addressing racial inequality and racism, hosted an all-employee virtual panel on race and continues to actively promote and develop inclusive leadership behaviors to hire and develop more diverse talent.

The San Francisco Bay Area’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For and Brightest 2020 honorees will be recognized during an online event on Oct. 28, 2020. To participate in the digital event, visit www.thebestandbrightest.com.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For is a program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Milwaukee, Nashville, New York, Portland, Seattle, San Diego, West Michigan and nationally.


© Business Wire 2020
