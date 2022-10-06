Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HZNP   IE00BQPVQZ61

HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(HZNP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:26 2022-10-06 am EDT
66.99 USD   -0.09%
10:06aHorizon Therapeutics plc Named to Newsweek's 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces
BU
08:03aHorizon Therapeutics plc to Release Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Webcast on Nov. 2, 2022
BU
10/03Horizon Therapeutics plc - New Data Reveal Molecular Drivers of Thyroid Eye Disease May Remain Activated In Patients with Low Clinical Activity Score
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Horizon Therapeutics plc Named to Newsweek's 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces

10/06/2022 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

-- Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Also Names Horizon a Top 100 Adoption-Friendly Workplace --

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has been named to Newsweek’s 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list for prioritizing respect, caring and appreciation for employees. The Newsweek list is the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company. The full list will be featured in the magazine’s Oct. 14 print edition and is currently available online.

“It is especially meaningful to be recognized as one of Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces for a second time because our commitment to employees and supporting the broader communities we serve is personal to us,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “Offering comprehensive and competitive benefits, making learning and development a priority, and intentionally nurturing a collaborative culture where employees trust each other and feel comfortable offering differing ideas and opinions ultimately contributes to the high engagement, growth and success at Horizon.”

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

This week, Horizon was also named a top 100 Adoption-Friendly Workplace by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption for the fourth consecutive year.

About Newsweek
Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Horizon
Horizon is a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
10:06aHorizon Therapeutics plc Named to Newsweek's 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces
BU
08:03aHorizon Therapeutics plc to Release Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Webca..
BU
10/03Horizon Therapeutics plc - New Data Reveal Molecular Drivers of Thyroid Eye Disease May..
AQ
10/02New Data Reveal Molecular Drivers of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) May Remain Activated In ..
BU
10/02Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company Announces New Data Reveal Molecular Drivers..
CI
09/30Horizon Therapeutics plc Completes Enrollment for Phase 4 Trial of TEPEZZA (teprotumuma..
AQ
09/30Horizon Therapeutics plc Completes Enrollment for Phase 4 Trial of TEPEZZA in Adults wi..
AQ
09/29Horizon Therapeutics Completes Enrollment for Phase 4 Trial of Tepezza in Thyroid Eye D..
MT
09/29Horizon Therapeutics plc Completes Enrollment for Phase 4 Trial of TEPEZZA® (teprotumum..
BU
09/29Horizon Therapeutics plc Completes Enrollment for Phase 4 Trial of TEPEZZA® (Teprotumum..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 562 M - -
Net income 2022 478 M - -
Net cash 2022 164 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15 447 M 15 447 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,29x
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 2 015
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 67,05 $
Average target price 105,64 $
Spread / Average Target 57,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy P. Walbert Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Aaron L. Cox Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey W. Sherman CMO, Executive VP-Development & Regulatory Affairs
Michael A. DesJardin Executive VP-Technical Operations & Quality
Jeffrey D. Kent Executive VP-Medical Affairs & Outcomes Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-37.78%15 447
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.48%434 104
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.43%315 249
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.48%273 724
ABBVIE INC.5.86%253 421
PFIZER, INC.-25.28%247 617