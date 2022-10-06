Horizon Therapeutics plc Named to Newsweek's 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces

-- Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Also Names Horizon a Top 100 Adoption-Friendly Workplace --

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it has been named to Newsweek’s 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list for prioritizing respect, caring and appreciation for employees. The Newsweek list is the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company. The full list will be featured in the magazine’s Oct. 14 print edition and is currently available online.

“It is especially meaningful to be recognized as one of Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces for a second time because our commitment to employees and supporting the broader communities we serve is personal to us,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “Offering comprehensive and competitive benefits, making learning and development a priority, and intentionally nurturing a collaborative culture where employees trust each other and feel comfortable offering differing ideas and opinions ultimately contributes to the high engagement, growth and success at Horizon.”

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

This week, Horizon was also named a top 100 Adoption-Friendly Workplace by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption for the fourth consecutive year.

