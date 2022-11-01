Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HZNP   IE00BQPVQZ61

HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(HZNP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
62.32 USD   -2.37%
09:09aHorizon Therapeutics plc Named to the Seramount Inclusion Index
BU
10/27Horizon Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Phase 2 Trial of Eczema Drug ADX-914
MT
10/27Q32 Bio and Horizon Therapeutics plc Announce Dosing of First Patient in Phase 2 Trial of ADX-914 for Atopic Dermatitis
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Horizon Therapeutics plc Named to the Seramount Inclusion Index

11/01/2022 | 09:09am EDT
--Company Recognized for Transparency and Best Practices Related to an Inclusive Culture--

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced it has been named to Seramount’s (formerly Working Mother media) 2022 Inclusion Index. The Inclusion Index recognizes companies that commit to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and implement programming that supports an inclusive workplace.

“We are committed to nurturing an inclusive workplace where all employees feel welcome and thrive,” said Irina Konstantinovsky, executive vice president, chief human resources and chief diversity officer, Horizon. “It is an honor to be recognized on the Inclusion Index and we will continue to implement inclusive approaches and programs for our employees because it enhances the creative collaboration needed to develop solutions for patients.”

To qualify for Seramount’s Inclusion Index, organizations provided data and were measured in three key areas: best practices in the recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from underrepresented groups—women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ people; inclusive corporate culture, including leadership accountability; and demographic diversity for women and racial/ethnic minorities.

Horizon’s efforts to build and maintain an inclusive culture includes its commitment to pay equity, use of a comprehensive cultural navigation tool to enhance understanding of personal culture preferences and an annual Day of Understanding open to all employees to listen to racially and ethnically diverse experiences from their colleagues. Other programming includes unconscious bias training for all employees, resource groups specifically for women and an Employee Sponsorship Program which supports the development of our Hispanic and Black employees through a year-long program, among other programming to elevate cultural and gender diversity at all levels.

Horizon is a perennially award-winning company that has been recognized more than 65 times since 2015 for its workplace and culture. These awards are based on a combination of independent employee feedback and self-reported data from the company.

About Horizon

Horizon is a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Seramount

Seramount, part of EAB, is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace. For over four decades we have partnered with 450 of the most iconic companies in the world. This has allowed us to build a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Seramount provides best practice research, leadership skill-building, expert advisory and custom research, and implementation tools to DEI leaders within the organizations it serves. We meet each partner’s needs no matter where they are on their journey and guide them along an ever-changing talent landscape. Learn more at seramount.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Analyst Recommendations on HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 561 M - -
Net income 2022 565 M - -
Net cash 2022 16,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 358 M 14 358 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
EV / Sales 2023 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 015
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 62,32 $
Average target price 105,43 $
Spread / Average Target 69,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy P. Walbert Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Aaron L. Cox Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey W. Sherman CMO, Executive VP-Development & Regulatory Affairs
Michael A. DesJardin Executive VP-Technical Operations & Quality
Jeffrey D. Kent Executive VP-Medical Affairs & Outcomes Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-42.17%14 358
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.70%454 842
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY31.09%344 049
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.28%273 973
PFIZER, INC.-21.17%261 255
ABBVIE INC.8.12%258 818