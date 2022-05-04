Horizon Therapeutics plc Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

First-Quarter 2022 Results:

-- Net Sales of $885.2 Million --

-- GAAP Net Income of $204.3 Million; Adjusted EBITDA of $371.2 Million --

-- TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw) Net Sales of $501.5 Million --

-- KRYSTEXXA® (pegloticase injection) Net Sales of $140.7 Million --

-- Cash Position of $1.64 Billion as of March 31, 2022 --

Full-Year 2022 Guidance:

-- Maintaining Full-Year 2022 Net Sales Guidance of $3.9 Billion to $4.0 Billion, Representing 22% Growth at the Midpoint --

-- Maintaining Full-Year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance of $1.63 Billion to $1.70 Billion, Representing 30% Growth and 230 Basis Points of Margin Expansion at the Midpoint --

-- Continue to Expect TEPEZZA Net Sales Percentage Growth in the Mid-30s --

-- Continue to Expect KRYSTEXXA Net Sales Growth of More Than 20% --

Recent Company Highlights:

-- U.S. FDA Granted Priority Review of the Company’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Co-Treatment of KRYSTEXXA Plus Methotrexate with a July 7, 2022 PDUFA Action Date --

-- European Commission Approved UPLIZNA® (inebilizumab-cdon) for the Treatment of Adult Patients with NMOSD --

-- Initiated Launch Preparations to Support Potential Approvals for TEPEZZA and UPLIZNA in Brazil as part of Global Expansion Strategy --

-- Initiated Two Clinical Trials to Date, Five Additional Trials Expected to Initiate this Year --

-- Announced Positive Topline Data from Phase 2 Trial Evaluating Dazodalibep (HZN-4920) in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA); Study Met Primary Endpoint and Dazodalibep was Well Tolerated --

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced first-quarter 2022 financial results and maintained its full-year 2022 net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

“Our first quarter financial and operational performance established a strong start to the year, with meaningful progress on our strategic priorities and positioning us well for another year of top-tier growth,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “We advanced our pipeline with the initiation of two clinical trials, drove strong performance of our key growth drivers, TEPEZZA, KRYSTEXXA and UPLIZNA, and continued our international expansion. In addition, the FDA granted priority review of our sBLA to expand the KRYSTEXXA label to include co-treatment of KRYSTEXXA plus methotrexate, marking an important milestone in our journey to help more uncontrolled gout patients benefit from the medicine.”

Financial Highlights (in millions except for per share amounts and percentages) Q1 22 Q1 21(1) % Change Net sales $ 885.2 $ 342.4 159 Net income (loss) 204.3 (123.4 ) NM Non-GAAP net income 315.8 4.8 NM Adjusted EBITDA 371.2 42.8 767 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted 0.87 (0.55 ) NM Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted 1.34 0.02 NM

(1) First-quarter 2021 results were negatively impacted by a short-term TEPEZZA supply disruption due to U.S. government-mandated COVID 19-vaccine orders.

First Quarter and Recent Company Highlights

FDA Granted Priority Review of sBLA for Co-Treatment of KRYSTEXXA Plus Methotrexate: In March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review of the Company’s sBLA to expand the label for KRYSTEXXA to include co-treatment with methotrexate. The Company submitted an sBLA in January based on results from the MIRROR Phase 4 randomized placebo-controlled trial which demonstrated that 71% of patients receiving KRYSTEXXA plus methotrexate achieved a complete response, a more than 30 percentage-point improvement compared to patients who were randomized to receive KRYSTEXXA plus placebo (p<0.0001). An updated label would allow the Company’s commercial team to promote KRYSTEXXA plus methotrexate to physicians. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date is July 7, 2022.





Initiated Enrollment in Two Clinical Trials:



In January, the first patient enrolled in a pivotal Phase 2b trial to evaluate HZN-825 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), the most common form of interstitial lung disease. IPF is a rare, progressive lung disease caused by inflammation and fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs.



In February, the first patient enrolled in a Phase 3 trial in Japan to evaluate TEPEZZA in patients with moderate-to-severe active TED, a serious, progressive and potentially vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease. TEPEZZA has not been approved for commercial use in Japan.





Key Clinical Development Programs

Daxdilimab (HZN-7734) , an anti-ILT7 human monoclonal antibody that depletes certain dendritic cells. Depleting these cells may interrupt the cycle of inflammation that causes tissue damage in diseases such as lupus, and a variety of other autoimmune conditions.



Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) Trial: Phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled trial underway to evaluate daxdilimab in patients with SLE, a disease in which the body's immune system attacks its own tissues and organs.



Alopecia Areata Trial: Phase 2 trial to evaluate daxdilimab in patients with alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder characterized by nonscarring hair loss, expected to initiate in the second quarter of 2022.



Discoid Lupus Erythematosus (DLE) Trial: Phase 2 trial to evaluate daxdilimab in patients with DLE, a rare, chronic, inflammatory skin condition characterized by lesions that result in scarring, expected to initiate by mid-year 2022.



Lupus Nephritis Trial: Phase 2 trial to evaluate daxdilimab in patients with lupus nephritis, a rare, autoimmune and inflammatory condition of the kidney, expected to initiate in the third quarter of 2022.



Dermatomyositis Trial: Phase 2 trial to evaluate daxdilimab in patients with dermatomyositis, a rare, autoimmune disorder characterized by rashes, debilitating muscle weakness and interstitial lung disease, expected to initiate in the fourth quarter of 2022.



, an anti-ILT7 human monoclonal antibody that depletes certain dendritic cells. Depleting these cells may interrupt the cycle of inflammation that causes tissue damage in diseases such as lupus, and a variety of other autoimmune conditions.

Dazodalibep (HZN-4920) , a CD40 ligand antagonist that blocks T-cell interaction with CD40-expressing B-cells, disrupting the overactivation of the CD40 ligand co-stimulatory pathway. Several autoimmune diseases are associated with the overactivation of this pathway.



Sjögren's Syndrome Trial: Phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled trial underway to evaluate dazodalibep in patients with Sjögren's syndrome, a chronic, systemic autoimmune condition that impacts exocrine glands, including the salivary and tear glands. The trial completed enrollment in April 2022.



Rheumatoid Arthritis Trial: Phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled trial to evaluate dazodalibep in patients with RA. Topline results were announced in May 2022. The trial met the primary endpoint and dazodalibep was well tolerated.



Kidney Transplant Rejection Trial: Phase 2 open-label trial underway to evaluate dazodalibep in kidney transplant rejection patients.



Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) Trial: Phase 2 trial to evaluate dazodalibep in patients with FSGS, a rare kidney disorder characterized by scarring of glomeruli, expected to initiate in the fourth quarter of 2022.



, a CD40 ligand antagonist that blocks T-cell interaction with CD40-expressing B-cells, disrupting the overactivation of the CD40 ligand co-stimulatory pathway. Several autoimmune diseases are associated with the overactivation of this pathway.

HZN-825 , an oral lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 (LPAR 1 ) antagonist designed to prevent gene activation.



Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Trial: Pivotal Phase 2b trial underway to evaluate HZN-825 in diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis.



Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Trial: Pivotal Phase 2b trial initiated in January 2022 to evaluate HZN-825 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the most common form of interstitial lung disease.



, an oral lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 (LPAR ) antagonist designed to prevent gene activation.

UPLIZNA , an anti-CD19 humanized monoclonal antibody that depletes B-cells, including the pathogenic cells that produce autoantibodies.



Myasthenia Gravis Trial: Phase 3 randomized placebo-controlled trial underway to evaluate UPLIZNA in patients with myasthenia gravis, a chronic, rare, autoimmune neuromuscular disease that affects voluntary muscles, especially those that control the eyes, mouth, throat and limbs.



IgG4-Related Disease Trial: Phase 3 randomized placebo-controlled trial underway to evaluate UPLIZNA in patients with IgG4-related disease, which is a group of disorders marked by tumor-like swelling and fibrosis of affected organs, such as the pancreas, salivary glands and kidneys.



, an anti-CD19 humanized monoclonal antibody that depletes B-cells, including the pathogenic cells that produce autoantibodies.

TEPEZZA , an insulin-like growth factor type 1 receptor (IGF-1R) antagonist monoclonal antibody.



Chronic TED Trial: Phase 4 randomized placebo-controlled trial underway to evaluate TEPEZZA in chronic TED.



TED in Japan (OPTIC-J) Trial: Phase 3 randomized placebo-controlled trial in Japan initiated in February 2022 to evaluate TEPEZZA in patients with moderate-to-severe active TED.



Subcutaneous (SC) Administration Trial: Phase 1b trial to explore the pharmacokinetics, safety, tolerability, efficacy and immunogenicity of subcutaneous administration of TEPEZZA in patients with TED, expected to initiate by mid-year 2022.



Diffuse Cutaneous Systemic Sclerosis Exploratory Trial: Phase 1 exploratory trial underway to evaluate TEPEZZA in diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis.

, an insulin-like growth factor type 1 receptor (IGF-1R) antagonist monoclonal antibody.

KRYSTEXXA, a recombinant uricase enzyme that converts urate into a water-soluble liquid, allantoin, that can be easily excreted from the body.



Shorter Infusion Duration Trial: Phase 4 open-label trial underway to evaluate the impact of administering KRYSTEXXA plus methotrexate over a shorter infusion duration in patients with uncontrolled gout.



Monthly Dosing Trial: Phase 4 open-label trial underway to evaluate monthly dosing of KRYSTEXXA plus methotrexate in patients with uncontrolled gout.



Retreatment Trial: Phase 4 open-label trial underway to evaluate KRYSTEXXA plus methotrexate in patients who were not complete responders to KRYSTEXXA monotherapy.



a recombinant uricase enzyme that converts urate into a water-soluble liquid, allantoin, that can be easily excreted from the body.

HZN-1116, a fully human monoclonal antibody designed to bind and neutralize the function of the FLT3-ligand, thereby reducing both conventional and plasmacytoid dendritic cells.



Autoimmune Disease Trial: Phase 1 trial underway to evaluate HZN-1116 in patients with autoimmune diseases.



a fully human monoclonal antibody designed to bind and neutralize the function of the FLT3-ligand, thereby reducing both conventional and plasmacytoid dendritic cells.

First-Quarter Financial Results

Note: For additional detail and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the tables at the end of this release.

Net Sales: First-quarter 2022 net sales were $885.2 million, an increase of 159% compared to the first quarter of 2021. First-quarter 2021 results were negatively impacted by a short-term TEPEZZA supply disruption due to U.S. government-mandated COVID 19-vaccine orders.





First-quarter 2022 net sales were $885.2 million, an increase of 159% compared to the first quarter of 2021. First-quarter 2021 results were negatively impacted by a short-term TEPEZZA supply disruption due to U.S. government-mandated COVID 19-vaccine orders. Gross Profit: Under U.S. GAAP, the first-quarter 2022 gross profit ratio was 75.7% compared to 70.7% in the first quarter of 2021. The non-GAAP gross profit ratio in the first quarter of 2022 was 88.9% compared to 90.9% in the first quarter of 2021.





Under U.S. GAAP, the first-quarter 2022 gross profit ratio was 75.7% compared to 70.7% in the first quarter of 2021. The non-GAAP gross profit ratio in the first quarter of 2022 was 88.9% compared to 90.9% in the first quarter of 2021. Operating Expenses: R&D expenses were 11.7% of net sales and SG&A expenses were 42.1% of net sales in the first quarter of 2022. First-quarter non-GAAP R&D expenses were 10.4% of net sales and non-GAAP SG&A expenses were 37.1% of net sales.





R&D expenses were 11.7% of net sales and SG&A expenses were 42.1% of net sales in the first quarter of 2022. First-quarter non-GAAP R&D expenses were 10.4% of net sales and non-GAAP SG&A expenses were 37.1% of net sales. Income Tax Expense (Benefit): On a GAAP basis in the first quarter of 2022, income tax benefit was $31.5 million. First-quarter non-GAAP income tax expense was $35.7 million.





On a GAAP basis in the first quarter of 2022, income tax benefit was $31.5 million. First-quarter non-GAAP income tax expense was $35.7 million. Net Income: In the first-quarter of 2022, net income on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis was $204.3 million and $315.8 million, respectively.





In the first-quarter of 2022, net income on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis was $204.3 million and $315.8 million, respectively. Earnings (Loss) per Share: On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings (loss) per share in the first quarter of 2022 and 2021 were $0.87 and $(0.55). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2022 and 2021 were $1.34 and $0.02, respectively. Weighted average shares outstanding used for calculating GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the first quarter of 2022 were 236.0 million.



First-Quarter Segment Results

Management uses net sales and segment operating income to evaluate the performance of the Company’s two segments, the orphan segment and the inflammation segment. While segment operating income contains certain adjustments to the directly comparable GAAP figures in the Company’s consolidated financial results, such as the exclusion of upfront and milestone payments related to license and collaboration agreements, it is considered to be prepared in accordance with GAAP for purposes of presenting the Company’s segment operating results.

Orphan Segment (in millions except for percentages) Q1 22 Q1 21 %

Change TEPEZZA®(1) $ 501.5 $ 2.1 NM KRYSTEXXA® 140.7 106.7 32 RAVICTI® 78.3 72.8 7 PROCYSBI® 49.6 43.4 14 ACTIMMUNE® 31.3 28.8 9 UPLIZNA®(2) 30.5 1.8 NM BUPHENYL® 2.2 1.7 30 QUINSAIR™ 0.3 0.2 41 Orphan Net Sales $ 834.4 $ 257.5 224 Orphan Segment Operating Income $ 351.5 $ 1.1 NM

(1) First-quarter 2021 results were negatively impacted by a short-term TEPEZZA supply disruption due to U.S. government-mandated COVID 19-vaccine orders. (2) UPLIZNA was acquired on March 15, 2021. First-quarter 2022 UPLIZNA net sales included $5.2 million in revenue and milestone payments from the Company’s international partners.

First-quarter 2022 net sales of the orphan segment, the Company’s strategic growth segment, were $834.4 million, driven by the strong performance of TEPEZZA, KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE and UPLIZNA. First-quarter 2022 orphan segment operating income was $351.5 million.

Inflammation Segment (in millions except for percentages) Q1 22 Q1 21 %

Change PENNSAID 2%® $ 35.4 $ 45.8 (23 ) RAYOS® 13.5 15.3 (12 ) DUEXIS®(1) 1.1 19.5 (94 ) VIMOVO® 0.9 4.3 (79 ) Inflammation Net Sales $ 50.9 $ 84.9 (40 ) Inflammation Segment Operating Income $ 15.3 $ 42.7 (64 )

(1) On Aug. 4, 2021, Alkem Laboratories, Inc. initiated an at-risk launch of generic DUEXIS in the United States.

First-quarter 2022 net sales of the inflammation segment were $50.9 million and segment operating income was $15.3 million.

Cash Flow Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

First-quarter 2022 operating cash flow on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis was $215.8 million and $222.6 million, respectively.





As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.64 billion.





As of March 31, 2022, the total principal amount of debt outstanding was $2.60 billion.

2022 Guidance

The Company continues to expect full-year 2022 net sales to range between $3.9 billion and $4.0 billion, representing 22% growth at the midpoint. The Company continues to expect TEPEZZA full-year 2022 net sales percentage growth in the mid-30s and KRYSTEXXA full-year 2022 net sales growth of more than 20%. The Company continues to expect full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA to range between $1.63 billion and $1.70 billion, representing 30% growth and 230 basis points of margin expansion at the midpoint.

Webcast

At 8 a.m. EDT / 1 p.m. IST today, the Company will host a live webcast to review its financial and operating results and provide a general business update. The live webcast and a replay may be accessed at http://ir.horizontherapeutics.com. Please connect to the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Horizon provides certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross profit ratio, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP tax benefit (expense) and tax rate, non-GAAP operating cash flow and certain other non-GAAP income statement line items, each of which include adjustments to GAAP figures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information on Horizon’s performance, operations, expenses, profitability and cash flows. Adjustments to Horizon’s GAAP figures exclude acquisition and/or divestiture-related costs, manufacturing plant start-up costs, restructuring and realignment costs and litigation settlements, as well as non-cash items such as share-based compensation, inventory step-up expense, depreciation and amortization, non-cash interest expense, long-lived assets impairment charges, gain (loss) on equity security investments and other non-cash adjustments. Certain other special items or substantive events may also be included in the non-GAAP adjustments periodically when their magnitude is significant within the periods incurred. Horizon maintains an established non-GAAP cost policy that guides the determination of what costs will be excluded in non-GAAP measures. Horizon believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP figures, can enhance an overall understanding of Horizon’s financial and operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures are included with the intent of providing investors with a more complete understanding of the Company’s historical and expected financial results and trends and to facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to projected information. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among the indicators Horizon’s management uses for planning and forecasting purposes and measuring the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Horizon has not provided a reconciliation of its full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA and associated margin expansion outlook to an expected net income (loss) outlook because certain items such as acquisition/divestiture-related expenses and share-based compensation that are a component of net income (loss) cannot be reasonably projected due to the significant impact of changes in Horizon’s stock price, the variability associated with the size or timing of acquisitions/divestitures and other factors. These components of net income (loss) could significantly impact Horizon’s actual net income (loss) and margins.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to Horizon’s full-year 2022 net sales, adjusted EBITDA and margin expansion guidance; expected financial performance and operating results in future periods, including potential growth in net sales of certain of Horizon’s medicines; development, manufacturing and commercialization plans; expected timing of clinical trials, availability of clinical data and regulatory submissions; potential market opportunities for, and benefits of, Horizon’s medicines and medicine candidates and business and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on Horizon’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks that Horizon’s actual future financial and operating results may differ from its expectations or goals; Horizon’s ability to grow net sales from existing medicines; impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken to slow its spread, including impacts on supplies and net sales of Horizon’s medicines and potential delays in clinical trials; impacts of the on-going war between Russia and Ukraine; the fact that Horizon’s full-year 2022 net sales, adjusted EBITDA and TEPEZZA net sales guidance and the expected timing of certain TEPEZZA clinical trials assume that future committed manufacturing slots for TEPEZZA are not cancelled and are run successfully, which could be impacted by additional government-mandated COVID-19 vaccine production orders and other risks associated with the manufacture of biologic medicines; risks associated with acquisitions, such as the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully, that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or that the expected benefits of the transaction will not occur; the availability of coverage and adequate reimbursement and pricing from government and third-party payers; risks relating to Horizon’s ability to successfully implement its business strategies, including its manufacturing and global expansion strategy; risks inherent in developing novel medicine candidates and existing medicines for new indications; risks associated with regulatory approvals; risks in the ability to recruit, train and retain qualified personnel; competition, including potential generic competition; the ability to protect intellectual property and defend patents; regulatory obligations and oversight, including any changes in the legal and regulatory environment in which Horizon operates and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Horizon’s filings and reports with the SEC. Horizon undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information.

Horizon Therapeutics plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net sales $ 885,245 $ 342,406 Cost of goods sold 215,062 100,368 Gross profit 670,183 242,038 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 103,132 57,693 Selling, general and administrative 372,734 331,992 Impairment of long-lived asset - 12,371 Total operating expenses 475,866 402,056 Operating income (loss) 194,317 (160,018 ) OTHER EXPENSE, NET: Interest expense, net (21,256 ) (13,460 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 420 (848 ) Other (expense) income, net (742 ) 3,224 Total other expense, net (21,578 ) (11,084 ) Income (loss) before benefit for income taxes 172,739 (171,102 ) Benefit for income taxes (31,522 ) (47,751 ) Net income (loss) $ 204,261 $ (123,351 ) Net income (loss) per ordinary share - basic $ 0.89 $ (0.55 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - basic 229,094,311 223,920,768 Net income (loss) per ordinary share - diluted $ 0.87 $ (0.55 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - diluted 235,953,318 223,920,768

Horizon Therapeutics plc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) As of March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,643,129 $ 1,580,317 Restricted cash 4,136 3,839 Accounts receivable, net 684,507 632,775 Inventories, net 226,524 225,730 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 389,435 357,106 Total current assets 2,947,731 2,799,767 Property, plant and equipment, net 295,147 292,298 Developed technology and other intangible assets, net 2,871,979 2,960,118 In-process research and development 880,000 880,000 Goodwill 1,066,709 1,066,709 Deferred tax assets, net 516,317 538,098 Other assets 162,455 140,738 Total assets $ 8,740,338 $ 8,677,728 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 67,014 $ 30,125 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 377,433 523,015 Accrued trade discounts and rebates 364,732 317,431 Long-term debt—current portion 16,000 16,000 Total current liabilities 825,179 886,571 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net 2,552,741 2,555,233 Deferred tax liabilities, net 334,778 390,455 Other long-term liabilities 209,811 173,076 Total long-term liabilities 3,097,330 3,118,764 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary shares, $0.0001 nominal value; 600,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 229,873,900 and 227,760,936 shares issued at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; and 229,489,534 and 227,376,570 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 23 23 Treasury stock, 384,366 ordinary shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (4,585 ) (4,585 ) Additional paid-in capital 4,314,647 4,373,337 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,122 ) (14,987 ) Retained earnings 522,866 318,605 Total shareholders' equity 4,817,829 4,672,393 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,740,338 $ 8,677,728

Horizon Therapeutics plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 204,261 $ (123,351 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 95,112 70,820 Equity-settled share-based compensation 47,300 61,166 Acquired in-process research and development expense 2,000 - Impairment of long-lived asset - 12,371 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 1,577 773 Deferred income taxes (33,896 ) (28,771 ) Foreign exchange and other adjustments 1,190 (5,440 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (51,665 ) 224,575 Inventories (785 ) (13,660 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (33,205 ) (65,575 ) Accounts payable 36,067 993 Accrued trade discounts and rebates 47,279 (28,736 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (113,775 ) (111,963 ) Other non-current assets and liabilities 14,331 3,070 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 215,791 (3,728 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (14,198 ) (18,333 ) Receipts (payments) for long-term investments, net 1,596 (3,808 ) Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,122 ) (2,707,358 ) Payment related to license agreement (25,000 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (40,724 ) (2,729,499 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of term loans (4,000 ) - Net proceeds from term loans - 1,577,612 Proceeds from the issuance of ordinary shares in connection with stock option exercises 9,071 19,843 Payment of employee withholding taxes relating to share-based awards (115,108 ) (128,261 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (110,037 ) 1,469,194 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,921 ) (3,998 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 63,109 (1,268,031 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the period(1) 1,584,156 2,083,479 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period(1) $ 1,647,265 $ 815,448

(1) Amounts include restricted cash balance in accordance with ASU No. 2016-18. Cash and cash equivalents excluding restricted cash are shown on the balance sheet.

Horizon Therapeutics plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Net Income and Earnings Per Share (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP net income (loss) $ 204,261 $ (123,351 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 1,589 49,108 Loss on equity security investments 4,646 - Restructuring and realignment costs 537 6,093 Manufacturing plant start-up costs 807 - Amortization and step-up: Intangible amortization expense 89,260 66,369 Inventory step-up expense 27,201 911 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 1,577 773 Impairment of long-lived asset - 12,371 Share-based compensation 47,300 61,166 Depreciation 5,852 4,451 Total of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments 178,769 201,242 Income tax effect of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments (67,212 ) (73,129 ) Total of non-GAAP adjustments 111,557 128,113 Non-GAAP net income $ 315,818 $ 4,762 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: Weighted average ordinary shares - Basic 229,094,311 223,920,768 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share - Basic: GAAP earnings (loss) per share - Basic $ 0.89 $ (0.55 ) Non-GAAP adjustments 0.49 0.57 Non-GAAP earnings per share - Basic $ 1.38 $ 0.02 Weighted average ordinary shares - Diluted Weighted average ordinary shares - Basic 229,094,311 223,920,768 Ordinary share equivalents 6,859,007 10,190,012 Weighted average ordinary shares - Diluted 235,953,318 234,110,780 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share - Diluted GAAP earnings (loss) per share - Diluted $ 0.87 $ (0.55 ) Non-GAAP adjustments 0.47 0.57 Non-GAAP earnings per share - Diluted $ 1.34 $ 0.02

Horizon Therapeutics plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP net income (loss) $ 204,261 $ (123,351 ) Depreciation 5,852 4,451 Amortization and step-up: Intangible amortization expense 89,260 66,369 Inventory step-up expense 27,201 911 Interest expense, net (including amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs) 21,256 13,460 Benefit for income taxes (31,522 ) (47,751 ) EBITDA $ 316,308 $ (85,911 ) Other non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 1,589 49,108 Loss on equity security investments 4,646 - Restructuring and realignment costs 537 6,093 Manufacturing plant start-up costs 807 - Impairment of long-lived asset - 12,371 Share-based compensation 47,300 61,166 Total of other non-GAAP adjustments 54,879 128,738 Adjusted EBITDA $ 371,187 $ 42,827

Horizon Therapeutics plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Operating Income (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 194,317 $ (160,018 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs 1,589 49,391 Restructuring and realignment costs 537 6,093 Manufacturing plant start-up costs 807 - Amortization and step-up: Intangible amortization expense 89,260 66,369 Inventory step-up expense 27,201 911 Impairment of long-lived asset - 12,371 Share-based compensation 47,300 61,166 Depreciation 5,852 4,451 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 172,546 200,752 Non-GAAP operating income $ 366,863 $ 40,734 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 420 (848 ) Other income, net 3,904 2,941 Adjusted EBITDA $ 371,187 $ 42,827

Horizon Therapeutics plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Gross Profit and Operating Cash Flow (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Non-GAAP Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit $ 670,183 $ 242,038 Non-GAAP gross profit adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs (1,304 ) 205 Intangible amortization expense 88,725 66,169 Inventory step-up expense 27,201 911 Share-based compensation 2,177 1,936 Depreciation 56 115 Total of Non-GAAP adjustments 116,855 69,336 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 787,038 $ 311,374 GAAP gross profit % 75.7 % 70.7 % Non-GAAP gross profit % 88.9 % 90.9 % GAAP cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 215,791 $ (3,728 ) Cash payments for acquisition/divestiture-related costs 4,448 64,192 Cash payments for restructuring and realignment costs 574 - Cash payments for manufacturing start-up costs 1,768 - Non-GAAP operating cash flow $ 222,581 $ 60,464

Horizon Therapeutics plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Tax Rate Reconciliation (Unaudited) (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Q1 2022 Pre-tax Net

Income Income Tax

(Benefit) Expense Tax Rate Net Income Diluted Earnings

Per Share As reported - GAAP $ 172.7 $ (31.5 ) (18.2 )% $ 204.3 $ 0.87 Non-GAAP adjustments 178.8 67.2 111.6 Non-GAAP $ 351.5 $ 35.7 10.2 % $ 315.8 $ 1.34 Q1 2021 Pre-tax Net

Income (loss) Income Tax

(Benefit) Expense Tax Rate Net Income

(loss) Diluted Earnings

(loss) Per Share As reported - GAAP $ (171.1 ) $ (47.8 ) 27.9 % $ (123.4 ) $ (0.55 ) Non-GAAP adjustments 201.2 73.1 128.1 Non-GAAP $ 30.1 $ 25.4 84.2 % $ 4.7 $ 0.02

Horizon Therapeutics plc Certain Income Statement Line Items - Non-GAAP Adjusted For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (in thousands) Income Tax Research & Selling, General Interest Other Benefit COGS Development & Administrative Expense Income, net (Expense) GAAP as reported $ (215,062 ) $ (103,132 ) $ (372,734 ) $ (21,256 ) $ (742 ) $ 31,522 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(1) (1,304 ) 2,001 892 - - - Loss on equity security investments(2) - - - - 4,646 - Restructuring and realignment costs(3) - - 537 - - - Manufacturing plant start-up costs(4) - - 807 - - - Amortization and step-up: Intangible amortization expense(5) 88,725 - 535 - - - Inventory step-up expense(6) 27,201 - - - - - Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(7) - - - 1,577 - - Share-based compensation(8) 2,177 8,976 36,147 - - - Depreciation(9) 56 225 5,571 - - - Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(10) - - - - - (67,212 ) Total of non-GAAP adjustments (12) 116,855 11,202 44,489 1,577 4,646 (67,212 ) Non-GAAP (12) $ (98,207 ) $ (91,930 ) $ (328,245 ) $ (19,679 ) $ 3,904 $ (35,690 ) Horizon Therapeutics plc Certain Income Statement Line Items - Non-GAAP Adjusted For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (in thousands) Income Tax Research & Selling, General Impairment of Interest Other Benefit COGS Development & Administrative Long-Lived Assets Expense Income, net (Expense) GAAP as reported $ (100,368 ) $ (57,693 ) $ (331,992 ) $ (12,371 ) $ (13,460 ) $ 3,224 $ 47,751 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Acquisition/divestiture-related costs(1) 205 3 49,183 - - (283 ) - Restructuring and realignment costs(3) - - 6,093 - - - - Amortization and step-up: Intangible amortization expense(5) 66,169 - 200 - - - - Inventory step-up expense(6) 911 - - - - - - Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs(7) - - - - 773 - - Impairment of long lived asset(11) - - - 12,371 - - - Share-based compensation(8) 1,936 5,616 53,614 - - - - Depreciation(9) 115 49 4,287 - - - - Income tax effect on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments(10) - - - - - - (73,129 ) Total of non-GAAP adjustments (12) 69,336 5,668 113,377 12,371 773 (283 ) (73,129 ) Non-GAAP (12) $ (31,032 ) $ (52,025 ) $ (218,615 ) $ - $ (12,687 ) $ 2,941 $ (25,378 ) -

NOTES FOR CERTAIN INCOME STATEMENT LINE ITEMS - NON-GAAP

Primarily represents transaction and integration costs, including, advisory, legal, consulting and certain employee-related costs, incurred in connection with our acquisitions and divestitures. Costs recovered from subleases of acquired facilities and reimbursed expenses incurred under transition arrangements for divestitures are also reflected in this line item.



We held investments in equity securities with readily determinable fair values of $8.5 million as of March 31, 2022, which are included in other assets in the condensed consolidated balance sheet. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, we recognized a net unrealized loss of $4.6 million due to the change in fair value of these securities.



Represents rent and maintenance charges as a result of vacating the leased Lake Forest office in the first quarter of 2021.



During the three months ended March 31, 2022, we recorded $0.8 million of manufacturing plant start-up costs related to the Waterford biologic drug product manufacturing facility purchased from EirGen in July 2021.



Intangible amortization expenses are primarily associated with our developed technology related to TEPEZZA, KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, UPLIZNA, BUPHENYL, PENNSAID 2% and RAYOS.



During the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, we recognized in cost of goods sold $27.2 million and $0.9 million, respectively, for inventory step-up expense related to UPLIZNA inventory revalued in connection with the Viela acquisition. Because inventory step-up expense is related to an acquisition, will not continue indefinitely and has a significant effect on our gross profit, gross margin percentage and net income for all affected periods, we exclude inventory step-up expense from our non-GAAP financial measures.



Represents amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs associated with our debt.



Represents share-based compensation expense associated with our stock option, restricted stock unit and performance stock unit grants to our employees and non-employee directors, and our employee share purchase plan.



Represents depreciation expense related to our property, plant, equipment, software and leasehold improvements.



Income tax adjustments on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments represent the estimated income tax impact of each pre-tax non-GAAP adjustment based on the statutory income tax rate of the applicable jurisdictions for each non-GAAP adjustment.



During the three months ended March 31, 2021, we recorded a right-of-use asset impairment charge of $12.4 million as a result of vacating the leased Lake Forest office.



Following consultation with the staff of the Division of Corporation Finance of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, we no longer exclude upfront and milestone payments related to license and collaboration agreements from our non-GAAP financial measures and its line-item components. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021, includes $3.0 million of upfront and milestone payments related to license and collaboration agreements. These amounts continue to be excluded from our segment operating income and from certain measures contained in our credit agreement that are relevant to, among other things, the calculation of the interest rate.

