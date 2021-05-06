Horizon Therapeutics plc : Announces Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson as a Healthcare Businesswomen's Association 2021 Luminary

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson, Ph.D., executive vice president, research and development, has been named a 2021 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) Luminary. Dr. Thompson will be honored at the 2021 HBA Woman of the Year virtual event today.

The HBA is the leading nonprofit global organization committed to furthering the advancement and impact of women in health care. Dr. Thompson is being recognized as a role model at Horizon who actively mentors and sponsors others and for her dedication to health care.

“It is an honor to be recognized alongside such an accomplished group of women who are committed not only to advancing the state of health care but also supporting the careers of other women in the industry,” said Dr. Thompson. “It is more important than ever for us to emphasize creativity and collaboration in our work to improve health. HBA’s awards showcase the importance of both ‘what you do’ and ‘how you do it’ in the health care industry.”

Dr. Thompson has more than two decades of experience in clinical and business development, global regulatory submissions and medical communications. Since joining Horizon in June 2018, she has been responsible for the guidance of clinical development activities across the portfolio, including the expedited filing and approval of TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw) and its successful FDA Advisory Committee meeting.

“Liz has played an integral role in driving the growth of Horizon’s R&D organization and solidifying our future as an innovation-driven biotech,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “She is admired by her colleagues and has a passion for developing treatments that will make a difference for the patients we serve. On behalf of everyone at Horizon, I congratulate Liz on this tremendous recognition.”

About the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA)

The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to furthering the advancement and impact of women in the business of healthcare. The HBA serves over 155 Corporate Partner organizations representing diverse sectors of the healthcare industry including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, marketing, contract research, payer organizations, consulting and other firms. Their nearly 10,000 individual members represent numerous sectors of healthcare as well.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

