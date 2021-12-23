Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HZNP   IE00BQPVQZ61

HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(HZNP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Horizon Therapeutics plc to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

12/23/2021 | 08:01am EST
Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs 14th Annual Healthcare CEOs Unscripted Conference: A View from the Top

Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The conference presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Horizon's website at http://ir.horizontherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson, Ph.D., executive vice president, research and development, will present at 11:15 a.m. ET on Jan. 10, 2022. The conference presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting Horizon's website at http://ir.horizontherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

The Company suggests webcast participants sign on approximately 15 minutes in advance of each presentation to allow time to run a system test and download any free software needed for access purposes.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 201 M - -
Net income 2021 583 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 097 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 58,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 347 M 24 347 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,95x
EV / Sales 2022 6,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 805
Free-Float 98,0%
Managers and Directors
Timothy P. Walbert Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul W. Hoelscher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey W. Sherman Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey D. Kent Executive VP-Medical Affairs & Outcomes Research
Karin Rosen Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY46.74%24 347
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.70%442 092
ROCHE HOLDING AG22.43%334 340
PFIZER, INC.61.78%334 246
NOVO NORDISK A/S68.92%250 320
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY57.84%241 607