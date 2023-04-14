Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HZNP   IE00BQPVQZ61

HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(HZNP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-13 pm EDT
110.72 USD   +0.95%
08:16aHorizon Therapeutics plc Announces FDA Approval of an Update to the Indication Language for TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw) to Specify its Use in Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Patients Regardless of Disease Activity or Duration
BU
08:06aHorizon Therapeutics plc to Release First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 3, 2023
BU
04/10Horizon Therapeutics' Phase 4 Tepezza Trial Meets Primary Endpoint
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Horizon Therapeutics plc to Release First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 3, 2023

04/14/2023 | 08:06am EDT
Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) announced today that it will release its first-quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, prior to the open of the U.S. financial markets.

With the pending acquisition by Amgen Inc. and applicable securities laws, Horizon will not be hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results. The earnings press release will be publicly available on the Investor Relations page of its website at https://ir.horizontherapeutics.com.

About Horizon

Horizon is a global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 970 M - -
Net income 2023 773 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 070 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 25 294 M 25 294 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,10x
EV / Sales 2024 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 115
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 110,72 $
Average target price 120,50 $
Spread / Average Target 8,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy P. Walbert Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Aaron L. Cox Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey W. Sherman CMO, Executive VP-Development & Regulatory Affairs
Vikram Karnani President-International, Medical Affairs & EVP
Michael A. DesJardin Executive VP-Technical Operations & Quality
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-2.71%25 294
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.97%434 145
NOVO NORDISK A/S19.06%372 642
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY2.54%338 347
MERCK & CO., INC.4.17%293 307
ABBVIE INC.0.67%287 008
