Horizon Therapeutics plc is an Ireland-based global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address the critical needs of people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. The Company's portfolio of medicines include ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL (sodium phenylbutyrate), KRYSTEXXA pegloticase, PROCYSBI (cysteamine bitartrate), Prescription RAVICTI (glycerol phenylbutyrate), TEPEZZA teprotumumab-trbw and other. ACTIMMUNE is part of a drug regimen used to treat Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD). BUPHENYL (sodium phenylbutyrate) is a tablet for oral administration and BUPHENYL (sodium phenylbutyrate) Powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration contains sodium phenylbutyrate. PROCYSBI (cysteamine bitartrate) delayed-release capsules and delayed-release oral granules is a prescription medicine used to treat nephropathic cystinosis in adults and children 1 year of age and older.

Sector Pharmaceuticals