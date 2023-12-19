Horizonte Minerals Plc is a United Kingdom-based nickel company. The Company is focused on developing two tier one projects in Para State, Brazil. Its projects include Araguaia Nickel Project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt Project. Its 100% owned Araguaia Nickel Project is located south of the Carajas Mining District in Para State, north Brazil. The project has two principal mining centers: Araguaia Nickel South (ANS) and Araguaia Nickel North (ANN). ANS hosts seven deposits: Pequizeiro, Baiao, Pequizeiro West, Jacutinga, Vila Oito East, Vila Oito West, and Vila Oito, while ANN hosts the Vale do Sonhos deposit. Its 100% owned Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project is located in the Carajas Mining District in Para State, northeast Brazil. The Vermelho nickel deposits consist of two hills named V1 and V2. Vermelho Project is expected to produce 25,000 tons of nickel and 1,250 tons of cobalt to supply the electric vehicle (EV) battery market.