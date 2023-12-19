Horizonte Minerals PLC - London-based nickel development company - Updates on its flagship Araguaia nickel project in Brazil. Says discussions were initiated to provide sufficient liquidity for the company to complete the required re-estimation and risk reduction work necessary to implement a full funding solution. Says demobilisation well advanced with two critical construction activities continuing to progress. Cash stands at USD42 million as of December 15, which it expects to last until end of January. Says the company and independent consultants continue to review the outstanding project capital expenditure and schedule re-estimate, necessary to implement a full funding solution.
Current stock price: 8.10 pence
12-month change: down 94%
By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter
