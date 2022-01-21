Hormel Foods : 13 Salty Facts About Mr. Peanut

1. MR. PEANUT WAS CREATED BY A 14-YEAR-OLD.

Mr. Peanut wasn't hatched from a cynical ad firm brainstorming session. His adorable visage was the product of a 14-year-old from Suffolk, Virginia named Antonio Gentile. Gentile entered a contest held by the Planters Chocolate and Nut Company in 1916 to crown a new peanut mascot. The aspiring Don Draper sketched out a doodle of a "Mr. P. Nut" strutting with a cane. After getting freshened up by a graphic designer-including donning his trademark spats and monocle-Gentile's design was picked up and he was awarded $5.