    HRL   US4404521001

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

(HRL)
Hormel Foods : 13 Salty Facts About Mr. Peanut

01/21/2022
1. MR. PEANUT WAS CREATED BY A 14-YEAR-OLD.

Mr. Peanut wasn't hatched from a cynical ad firm brainstorming session. His adorable visage was the product of a 14-year-old from Suffolk, Virginia named Antonio Gentile. Gentile entered a contest held by the Planters Chocolate and Nut Company in 1916 to crown a new peanut mascot. The aspiring Don Draper sketched out a doodle of a "Mr. P. Nut" strutting with a cane. After getting freshened up by a graphic designer-including donning his trademark spats and monocle-Gentile's design was picked up and he was awarded $5.

Hormel Foods Corporation published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 19:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 191 M - -
Net income 2022 1 085 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 436 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 26 543 M 26 543 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float -
Chart HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hormel Foods Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 48,92 $
Average target price 45,80 $
Spread / Average Target -6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James P. Snee Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jacinth C. Smiley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin L. Myers Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Pierre Lilly Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Elsa A. Murano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION0.23%26 543
TYSON FOODS, INC.3.79%32 844
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-0.44%17 298
JBS S.A.-4.40%15 659
WH GROUP LIMITED7.16%8 453
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-1.10%6 713